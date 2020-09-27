Don't Feel Film Industry Has a Toxic Work Culture: Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has rubbished claims of there being a 'toxic work culture' in the Hindi film industry. During a virtual press conference of Screenwriters Association (SWA) Awards recently Bhardwaj told PTI, "I don't personally feel that there is a toxic work culture in our film industry. On the contrary there is so much love in the work culture. The film unit is like a family", he said.

Bhardwaj also said that those trying to project the industry as a 'toxic' place have vested interests in mind.

""I believe all this negative talk about the film industry is rubbish. Ours is a beautiful industry... jo barbad kiya jaa raha hai aajkal uske vested interest kis tarah ke hai sabko malum hai (Ours is a beautiful industry, which is being ruined due to vested interests, and we all know that)."" - Vishal Bhardwaj, Filmmaker

The filmmaker added that he has never felt like an 'outsider' in the industry. "The insider-outsider theory has been made up. I have never felt like an outsider in the industry. Whatever little I may have felt the same thing happens in other professions as well. So please forgive us, leave us on our own. We are doing good", Bhardwaj told PTI.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death had sparked a lot of debates, including one of the 'outsider versus insider'. Many people, including celebrities, had targeted those having connections in the industry.

(With inputs from PTI)

