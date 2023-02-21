Don't expect tax cuts despite surprise surplus in finances, says Treasury

Jeremy Hunt has insisted this is not the time for tax cuts - Jordan Pettitt/PA

The Treasury has downplayed expectations of tax cuts in next month’s Budget even though the UK Government saw a surprise surplus in its finances.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed on Tuesday that the Government received £5.4 billion more in taxes in January than it spent on public services.

This was largely due to the UK benefiting from the highest self-assessed income tax receipts since records began in 1999.

But despite this, the Treasury has indicated that Jeremy Hunt still does not believe there is enough “headroom” in the government’s surplus to justify cutting taxes or sharply increase spending.

It comes amid significant calls from Tory backbenchers - particularly supporters of Liz Truss - for tax cuts in Mr Hunt's Budget on March 15.

Senior figures such as Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Sir John Redwood say cutting tax is the only way to boost growth in the UK's sluggish economy.

However, the Chancellor is understood to be concerned that tax cuts would also make it harder to meet Rishi Sunak’s priority of reducing debt.

On Tuesday, Mr Hunt said: “We are rightly spending billions now to support households and businesses with the impacts of rising prices – but with debt at the highest level since the 1960s, it is vital we stick to our plan to reduce debt over the medium-term.

“Getting debt down will require some tough choices, but it is crucial to reduce the amount spent on debt interest so we can protect our public services.”

A Treasury source said that in November, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast that debt would only fall marginally, with just £9.2 billion of headroom in 2027/28.

This level of headroom is historically low, compared to an average of around £25 billion.

The source said a small 0.4 percentage point change in interest rates could wipe out the UK’s £9.2 billion headroom entirely.

The Treasury also warned that January is always a bumper month for tax receipts given that is the month self-assessment returns. The only January deficit since 2015 was in 2021, at the height of the pandemic.

Story continues

The January 2022 surplus stood at £12 billion, more than double this month’s £5 billion - meaning Britain is in a weaker position compared with last year.

In addition, the Treasury warned against placing too much emphasis on a single month’s data.

The latest figures represented the third highest year-to-January borrowing on record.

The Treasury said there was significant uncertainty and volatility, which poses clear risks to the fiscal position.

The announcement on Tuesday of a £5.4 billion surplus was much better than the £8 billion deficit forecast by economists and £5 billion larger than forecast by the OBR.

Liz Truss has called for tax cuts to stimulate growth - Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

The ONS said self-assessed income tax receipts amounted to £21.9 billion in January. This is the highest monthly figure since records began in 1999 and a third higher than receipts received a year ago.

Capital gains taxes, which are paid on the profits of disposed assets such as buy-to-let properties if they have increased in value, stood at £13.2 billion, another record high.

The ONS said January’s “high annual self-assessed tax receipts” were partly offset by "substantial spending on energy support schemes and large one-off payments relating to historic customs duties owed to the EU”.

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, a UK economic forecasting group, said the figures gave Mr Hunt "some positives to work on" in his Budget.

He said the fall in cost of wholesale energy meant the Government's spending on support for bills "will be a fraction" of what was officially forecast last year.

However, because the Government's self-imposed fiscal rules around debt relate to five years in the future, he said short-term movements in UK's finances "don't have much bearing" on policies.

Public borrowing in the financial year to date is £30.6 billion less than predicted by the OBR.

Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG UK, said this could "tempt the chancellor to offer a pay increase to public sector workers as part of his Budget next month" in a bid to prevent further strikes.

But Mr Hunt said debt was still at the highest level since the 1960s.

"It is vital we stick to our plan to reduce debt over the medium term," he added.

"Getting debt down will require some tough choices, but it is crucial to reduce the amount spent on debt interest so we can protect our public services."

Downing Street also dampened expectations for tax cuts.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I think it is important to understand the context. You would expect to see a surplus in January because of the timing of self-assessment receipts and I am told the only January deficit since 2015 was in 2021 during the height of the pandemic.

"So we shouldn’t place too much emphasis on a single month’s data."

The "overall focus on reducing the debt remains", the spokesman added.