Don't Drag Family: Aly Goni Quits Twitter After Sister Faces Online Hate

Actor Aly Goni announced that he is taking a break from Twitter after his family and sister were targeted with online hate. Aly is known for his stint in the Bigg Boss house in season 14.

In a tweet, Aly said that accounts like 'abusing' his sister and saying 'negative things'. He was earlier in Goa with his sister Ilham Goni and her husband, to celebrate his partner Jasmin Bhasin's birthday.

He tweeted, “Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this.”

In a later tweet, he wrote, "I'm going off Twitter for a while... lots of love to my people. peace out."

Aly and Jasmin met each other during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. When they both entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, they became better friends and soon started dating. Jasmin also tweeted and asked fans to not spread toxicity.

“I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love , just love," she said.

Aly's sister Ilham also tweeted, "Hahahah guys seriously? Abhi bhi vahi Sab chal raha hai? I won’t say anything to anyone only because Jasmin is very important to me . Fan hi nahi banana hota mudda life mein rishte banane hote hai. (The point of life isn't just to make fans; it's to make relationships) I will pray for you all to get well soon and be respectful."

