Don't you dare look scared: Here's how I survived Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

I hate being scared.

Like my kids, I still cover my eyes and ears when I see a horror movie commercial or anything remotely frightening, but I had a blast at my first Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

Yes, I shamelessly cowered behind my godsend of a tour guide, Megan Blood, in the one haunted house I braved during a media preview. I did steer clear of scare zones after sunset, and I left the event much earlier than my peers, but I laughed a lot and never once screamed.

The key to surviving Halloween Horror Nights as a scaredy cat like me is knowing your limits and a few tested tips.

How scary is Universal's Halloween Horror Nights?

A ghostly captain stares down guests entering Dead Man's Pier: Winter's Wake, one of 10 haunted houses at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights.

Scary is subjective. If you fear clowns, Killer Klowns from Outer Space haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood is probably not for you. If bugs give you the creeps, maybe skip the Bugs: Eaten Alive house in Orlando. A good way to figure out what will be triggering is to read haunted house and scare zone descriptions on the event website before going.

I am a big wimp, so jump scares make me jump out of my skin, but I did step outside my comfort zone for Dead Man's Pier: Winter's Wake because HHN's creators told me it was one of their most beautiful haunted houses to date – and several team members I spoke with ranked it among the least scary. It was plenty scary, but it was also stunning.

Of course, I expected scare actors and scare zones to be scary too, but I did not expect them to be beautiful. By the light of day, I could appreciate the artistry of their costumes, makeup and set designs, like the parade floats in Sweet Revenge made by Kern Studios, the same company that makes floats for both Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras celebrations and actual Mardi Gras in New Orleans. I suspect any appreciation would have given way to anxiety after dark though and didn't stick around to find out.

How do I survive Halloween Horror Nights?

Daylight makes creepy scareactors less scary during Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

There's a lot you can do to make HHN less scary.

Seek out spoilers. See what other people have posted about HHN to prepare yourself for what's ahead.

Go early . The sun is still out when gates open. Walking through scare zones in broad daylight can make them less intimidating.

Know where to go . While it's impossible to dodge every strategically located scare zone in the park, you can avoid as many as possible by checking the park app map.

Stick to sidewalks . This isn't always possible and doesn't guarantee that scare actors won't approach you, but you'll run into fewer of them than out in the open.

Stay alert . Whether taking in the scenery, talking to a friend or looking at your phone, being distracted makes you an easy target.

Don't look scared . You may feel scared, but if you look like it, you'll be easy pickings. Look scare actors straight in the eye, and they're likely to move on to someone else.

Wear earplugs. Some of the loud sounds of HHN can be just as jarring as the sights. Ear plugs can bring the intensity down a notch.

Skip haunted houses . If you don't think you can handle a haunted house, don't. There's plenty else to do. Grab some event-exclusive snacks, see a live show or ride attractions with much shorter waits than during the day. There won't be any jump scares in any of those.

Lean on loved ones . If you decide to try a haunted house, let a braver friend or family member lead the way. If it's too scary, keep your eye fixed on their back or feet instead of looking around. Don't close your eyes because you might trip.

Splurge for VIP treatment . Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida offer private R.I.P. tours that run hundreds of dollars and come with perks like priority access to haunted houses and rides as well as a private guide who can warn you ahead of jump scares, if desired. Orlando guests also have the option of daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tours, which explore haunted houses with the lights on and no scare actors, starting at $79.99.

Remember it's not real. The detailed costumes and sets make everything look menacingly realisic, but it's all make believe.

Crispy rice treats served up as ground princess meat are among event-exclusive snacks at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights.

Can you be touched at Halloween Horror Nights?

Universal's scare actors may jump out at you or get up close, but rest assured they can't touch you and vice versa. In fact, intentionally touching a scare actor can get you kicked out of the park. Accidents can happen in crowds, but they won't touch you on purpose.

Can you wear costumes at Halloween Horror Nights?

Guests are not allowed to wear costumes or costume masks to Halloween Horror Nights, so you don't have to worry about bad actors coming in incognito.

A scareactor awaits guests on opening night of 2021's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Is Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios worth it?

There's a reason HHN is among the most popular Halloween events in the country and why guests come back year after year, even multiple times a year. The theming is immersive and movie quality.

If you go with friends or family members who love it and will look out for you, Halloween Horror Nights can be fun, even if you don't like being scared.

As the event slogan suggests, I would never go alone, but I would go back in a slightly elevated heart beat.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halloween Horror Nights: How to survive Universal Studios' scares