'Don't come back until you find him': The harrowing story of a father's desperate attempt to save his son in the Oregon wildfires

(Editor's note: During the search for his 13-year-old son Wyatt in the Beachie Creek Fire in Oregon, Chris Tofte and a family friend acting as a spokesperson shared their experiences during multiple interviews with The Statesman Journal of the USA TODAY Network. This reporting is the culmination of those interviews, including Tofte's first-hand accounts and other details shared with him by his wife, Angela Mosso.)

SALEM, Ore. — Chris Tofte blew past the blockade, his green Jeep Cherokee aimed for the bowels of the raging Beachie Creek Fire.

It was around 4 a.m. Tuesday, and he was desperately searching for his wife, son and mother-in-law. The family lived 4½ miles up North Fork Road SE, about 10 minutes from Lyons and 30 minutes from Salem.

Halfway there, the road flanked by walls of fire and fallen trees, he stopped for a man whose arm was badly burned. The man wanted a ride but didn't get in when he found out Chris was headed deeper into the wildfire.

Chris agreed to pick him up on the way down, but the man wondered out loud whether he'd make it.

Back in the Jeep, struggling to navigate a road once so familiar but now shrouded by smoke-filled darkness, Chris almost ran over what looked like a bikini-clad woman on the road. Once he was closer, he realized she was wearing underwear. Her hair was singed, her mouth looked almost black, and her bare feet were severely burned.

Chris Tofte directs volunteers on how to get to his house to continue searching for his son Wyatt Tofte,13, and his dog Duke in Stayton, Oregon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. More

He impatiently tried to help her into his car, explaining how he needed to find his wife and son, feeling like she was resisting.

Finally, she spoke. "I am your wife."

He felt like he was going to pass out. He thought he would start crying. Instead, he said, something turned off in him. He didn't feel anything.

Once they were in the car and he got turned around, which was tricky with the borrowed trailer in tow, he sped down the road. As he approached the blockade, he honked the horn to get the attention of nearby paramedics.

While Angela was being tended to, he tried to ask about Wyatt.

Their 13-year-old son was missing.

Escaping the fire

Angela Mosso, Angie to most, is a devoted wife and mother.

When her son's baseball team needed a coach, she volunteered. It didn't matter that she barely knew how to throw a ball.

She's also been a dedicated caretaker for her mom, Peggy Mosso, for nearly 10 years.

She had watched the wildfires come out of nowhere and spread swiftly. When evacuation orders seemed imminent, she began packing some of their belongings and putting items on the porch. Her husband could load them when he returned with the trailer he was borrowing from a friend.

He still wasn’t home when they went to bed — only to wake up to their house on fire.

Angela Mosso, her mother Peggy Mosso and her son, Wyatt, in an undated photo. More

The three of them were able to get out, with their dog and three cats, and were set to leave in one of the family's vehicles when something went wrong. Chris figures the car must have caught fire.

It was clear to Angela they would not be able to drive out. She needed to save Wyatt. She told him and Duke, the family's 200-pound bull mastiff mix, to run for it.

Escaping on foot wouldn't be possible for her mother. Peggy, 71, had recently fallen and broken her leg. She was scheduled to have surgery in a few days. Ultimately, Angela knew if she wanted to survive, she had no choice.

