'I Don't Care': Trump Responds To Intel That Russia Is Working To Get Him Elected Again

Donald Trump shrugged off the latest intelligence warning Friday that Russia is “denigrating” presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to get Trump elected again.

“I don’t care what anybody says,” Trump responded to the new information.

The Kremlin is using a “range of measures” to “denigrate” and “undermine” Biden as Russian officials manoeuvre again to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Centre, said in a statement released Friday. “Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television,” the statement added.

Evanina also warned that pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach , the son of a former KGB officer, “is spreading claims about corruption — including through publicising leaked phone calls — to undermine... Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party.” Derkach has met with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and the two speak often. Derkach has also reportedly fed suspect information to Republican senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson.

When asked by a reporter about Evanina’s statement at his Bedminster golf resort in New Jersey, Trump responded: “I think that the last person Russia wants to see in office is Donald Trump, because nobody’s been tougher on Russia – ever.”

“I don’t care what anybody says,” he added. “Nobody with any common sense would say... look at what we’re doing with our military... look at all of the things we’ve done with NATO, where I’ve raised $130bn a year from countries that were delinquent and now they’re paying all of this money... that’s all money to protect against Russia.”

Trump hasn’t “raised” any money at NATO. Countries in NATO also aren’t “delinquent” — nations are encouraged to contribute 2% of their GDP.

