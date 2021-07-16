We don't have cabinet discussion proposal, let's see what happens in Delhi: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said they don't have a cabinet discussion proposal, however, any changes in this regard is subject to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders in Delhi.

Yediyurappa will be travelling to Delhi on Friday, during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cabinet ministers.

"I am going to Delhi. I will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cabinet ministers and will discuss development issues and seek permission for pending irrigation projects in the state," said Yediyurappa.

He further said, "PM also told that appointment will be given to meet. I will come a day after tomorrow."

When asked whether the cabinet reshuffle was on cards, Yediyurappa said, "There is no discussion over cabinet expansion, we don't have cabinet discussion proposal, let's see what happens in Delhi."

The Yediyurappa government last expanded its cabinet in January after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. (ANI)