Don't Buy Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Zotefoams' shares on or after the 8th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.022 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.066 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Zotefoams stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of £2.985. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Zotefoams paid out 55% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (78%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Zotefoams's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.0% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Zotefoams has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.0% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Zotefoams for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Zotefoams's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Zotefoams despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Zotefoams you should be aware of.

