Don't Buy New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in two days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 5th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of November.

New York Community Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.68 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, New York Community Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 8.2% on its current stock price of $8.31. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 82% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see New York Community Bancorp's earnings per share have dropped 5.3% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. New York Community Bancorp's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Is New York Community Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? We're not overly enthused to see New York Community Bancorp's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. New York Community Bancorp doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of New York Community Bancorp don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for New York Community Bancorp you should know about.

