Don't Buy Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Stewart Information Services investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.90 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Stewart Information Services stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of $53.77. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Stewart Information Services distributed an unsustainably high 142% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Stewart Information Services's 9.3% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Stewart Information Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 34% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Stewart Information Services is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Has Stewart Information Services got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are in decline and Stewart Information Services is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. Stewart Information Services doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Stewart Information Services don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Stewart Information Services (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

