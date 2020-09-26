Don't Buy Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of September will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

Secure Energy Services's next dividend payment will be CA$0.0075 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.03 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Secure Energy Services has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of CA$1.38. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Secure Energy Services reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Secure Energy Services didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. The company paid out 93% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Secure Energy Services reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Secure Energy Services has seen its dividend decline 18% per annum on average over the past eight years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Secure Energy Services got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not that we think Secure Energy Services is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

