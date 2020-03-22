Don't Buy Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Readers hoping to buy Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 27th of March in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of April.

Designer Brands's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.40 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Designer Brands has a trailing yield of 7.2% on the current share price of $5.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 79% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Designer Brands's earnings per share have dropped 5.8% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, Designer Brands has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.2% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Designer Brands is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Has Designer Brands got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Designer Brands, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example - Designer Brands has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

