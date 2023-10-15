Don't Buy Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's shares before the 19th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.30 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current share price of $67.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Cracker Barrel Old Country Store can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store paid out 116% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The company paid out 94% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's earnings per share have dropped 15% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has delivered an average of 10% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's looking like an unattractive opportunity, with its earnings per share declining, while, paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (116%) and cash flow as dividends. This is a starkly negative combination that often suggests a dividend cut could be in the company's near future. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

