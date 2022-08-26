Don't buy Bills' claim of a 'thorough examination' of rape allegation against Matt Araiza | Opinion

The Buffalo Bills say they conducted a “thorough examination” into gang rape allegations against rookie punter Matt Araiza, so everything is fine and everyone can relax.

Because NFL teams have such a great track record of taking violence against women seriously. Especially when it involves players they think can help their team.

As more details came out Friday, with the attorney for the girl who is suing Araiza and two other former San Diego State football players for rape, gender violence and false imprisonment saying the Bills didn’t talk to him as part of their “examination,” it’s clear that whatever the team did was neither thorough nor an actual examination.

More likely, the Bills started and stopped with the date when the then-17-year-old girl said the assault occurred. Because she said in her lawsuit that it took place during a Halloween party last October, when Araiza was still at San Diego State, it doesn't fall under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Which means Buffalo’s “examination” probably went something like this:

Bills punter Matt Araiza

“So the NFL can’t suspend him because it happened before he was in the league, right?”

“Right.”

“OK. Matt, any of this true?”

“Nope.”

“All righty then, we’re good!”

No doubt the Bills will take exception to this characterization. But the circumstances of this look as shady as the “examinations” the New York Giants and Chicago Bears did of domestic abuse allegations against Josh Brown and Ray McDonald, respectively, to say nothing of the “tremendous amount of time” the Cleveland Browns spent vetting Deshaun Watson.

We all know how well those turned out.

Contrary to the claim by Araiza’s attorney that this is a “shakedown” because Araiza is an NFL player, the girl immediately told her friends she’d been gang raped. She reported it to police the following day, had a rape kit done and participated in phone calls with the men she believed assaulted her to help detectives gather information.

This might explain why Araiza, a unanimous All-American last season who has been dubbed “The Punt God,” dropped in the NFL draft, not taken until the sixth round.

But even if the Bills weren’t aware of the allegations when he was drafted – their statement Thursday night was crafty, saying they “were only recently made aware of a civil complaint” – the girl’s attorney told The Athletic’s Tim Graham on Friday that he’d reached out to the Bills almost a month ago.

Dan Gilleon told Graham he sent assistant general counsel Kathryn D’Angelo an email on July 31, then had a "long phone call" with her the next day. Asked if the Bills talked to him – or his client – further during their “examination,” Gilleon said, “Absolutely not.”

“Never heard from them again,” Gilleon said.

To be clear, this took place long before the Bills cut veteran punter Matt Haack last week, clearing the way for Araiza to be their starter. Which meant Bills coach Sean McDermott knew all of the graphic and horrible details cited in the lawsuit when he described Araiza as a “great kid” during an appearance earlier this week on the "Pardon My Take" podcast.

According to the lawsuit, Araiza ordered a visibly intoxicated girl, who had just told him where she went to high school, to perform oral sex on him. Led her into a bedroom, where several men took turns gang raping her and might have filmed it. Voluntarily admitted, on a call that police were listening to, that he has a sexually transmitted disease -- chlamydia, to be specific – and recommended the girl get tested.

The girl also said in the lawsuit that the attack had left her bruised and bloodied, and that piercings in her nose, ears and belly button had been ripped out.

Not exactly the actions of someone I’d describe as a “great kid.” But NFL teams have proven every time they’re given a chance that violence against women isn’t necessarily a disqualifier.

When they say they've done a “thorough examination,” what they really mean is that they’ve delved just far enough to decide whether a player’s talent makes him worth their trouble.

The Bills have known about these allegations long enough to have cut Araiza loose if they wanted. The truth is, they care about what he can do with a football, not what he might have done to a high school girl.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills say they examined rape claim against Matt Araiza. Don't buy it.