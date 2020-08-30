Don't Buy Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) is about to go ex-dividend in just day or two. Investors can purchase shares before the 1st of September in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of September.

Link Administration Holdings's upcoming dividend is AU$0.035 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.10 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Link Administration Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of A$4.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Link Administration Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Link Administration Holdings reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Link Administration Holdings didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the past year it paid out 123% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Link Administration Holdings reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Link Administration Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Link Administration Holdings is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

