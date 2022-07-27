Don't blame Saudis for Ryder Cup threat - it's Europe's fault, says Paul Casey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Corrigan
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Paul Casey
    Paul Casey
    English professional golfer
  • Henrik Stenson
    Henrik Stenson
    Swedish professional golfer
Don't blame Saudis for Ryder Cup threat - it's Europe's fault, says Paul Casey - Shutterstock
Don't blame Saudis for Ryder Cup threat - it's Europe's fault, says Paul Casey - Shutterstock

Paul Casey has claimed that the Saudi rebel circuit is already “having a positive effect” on the Kingdom’s human rights record as the Englishman explained why he joined up to play on the LIV Golf Series.

Casey, 45, will make his LIV debut here at Trump National after receiving more than £20million as a signing-on fee. When asked if he would “speak to the issues of gay people being subjected to capital punishment, and women's rights obviously being well behind men's rights”, the Englishman gave an impassioned response.

“I've been to the Kingdom a couple of times, and I've seen change happening there so I can confidently say that change is happening and that what we do is having a positive effect,” Casey said.

“I played with a young girl in the pro-am at the Saudi Invitational earlier this year, 17 years old. I played with another lady who's a human rights lawyer. They were brilliant company, entertaining, and that young girl spoke of how things have changed and that just in the last couple of years since she took up the game of golf, how things have radically changed for her and her family and that that opportunity wouldn't have been there more than a couple of years ago.

“She was excited because she was going to be a scrutineer at the Formula One race later that year, and she just said stuff is changing. She's looking forward to driving.

“Look, it's a case of it's not where you're at, it's where you're going. There's many places on the planet that I've been to, that I've been paid to go to, which I'm not sure I can say the same thing in terms of their trajectory. But I can honestly look you in the eye and say that I see a trajectory, a positive trajectory in the Kingdom. And I hope it continues.”

Casey’s comments will clearly not chime well with Amnesty International, the world's leading human rights organisation, that points to the fact that as recently as March, 81 people were executed in Saudi Arabia in a single day. “Far from trying to ‘move on’, the Saudi authorities have attempted to sweep their crimes under the carpet, avoiding justice and accountability at every turn,” Amnesty said in a statement.

“The regime’s human rights record is an abomination – from its murder of [journalist Jamal] Khashoggi to recent mass executions and the situation for LGBTI+ people, which continues to be dire. The LIV Golf Invitational Series is yet one more event in a series of sportswashing exercises that the Saudi authorities are using to clean its blood-soaked image.”

When pressed on gay rights, Casey replied: “It's not a subject I know enough about to speak about”.

Casey will almost certainly receive an indefinite suspension from the PGA Tour when the first ball is in the air here on Friday. But the situation with the DP World Tour is far more complex with a case in the process of going through the legal system following Ian Poulter’s winning an injunction to overturn a ban to play in the Scottish Open earlier this month.

Last week, Henrik Stenson - another LIV first-timer making his debut this week - was stripped of the Europe captaincy for next year’s match in Rome after joining the Greg Norman enterprise. Stenson, 46, put his name to a contract with Ryder Cup Europe that expressly forbade him to link up with a rival Tour or series, but when his 127-day reign came to a hasty end he still described himself as “hugely disappointed” not to be allowed to continue in the role.

Europe's Swedish golfer Henrick Stenson, Europe's English golfer Ian Poulter, Europe's English golfer Tommy Fleetwood and Europe's English golfer Paul Casey - AFP
Europe's Swedish golfer Henrick Stenson, Europe's English golfer Ian Poulter, Europe's English golfer Tommy Fleetwood and Europe's English golfer Paul Casey - AFP

Casey did not address Stenson’s dramatic demotion, but plainly believes the fault lies in Wentworth. “It would be a massive shame if the Ryder Cup was a casualty of this,” he said. “Players are making their decisions, obviously, but the players are not trying to damage the game. We leave this to those in charge of the Tour. In this case, this is left with Mr [Keith] Pelley [the DP World Tour chief executive] and Mr [Guy] Kinnings [the Ryder Cup director]. I could actually ask them some questions. We could ask Mr Kinnings why the relationship deteriorated between the European Tour and Saudi Golf. We've got a lot of questions, but right now they all seem to be coming our way, not his way.

“I was aware of the ramifications of my decision. The rules and decisions that are going to be put in place are out of my hands. I would still love to be a part of that, but if I'm not, then I guess there's nothing I can do. To know that there's a possibility that a lot of us are going to miss out on that, I'm not sure what to tell you yet because we don't know. Right now we're all in limbo, which is a bit frustrating.”

Casey actually boycotted the inaugural Saudi International, staged on the DP World Tour - then the European Tour - in 2019 saying that as a Unicef ambassador, “I would be a hypocrite if I was paid to play in Saudi”. However, the next year, the world No 31 relented and justified his U-Turn by revealing his discussion with Unicef, dialogue he repeated here.

“While I still had that relationship [with Unicef] they reminded me that it's about inclusion, and by not engaging and not participating and not travelling to countries, you harden positions… you have to be inclusive. They actually encouraged me to go. They operate there.”

Casey, a father-of-two, is adamant his decision to defect has not been solely commercial, but based on a myriad of factors, including the opportunity to play less and see more of his family. He denied that he and the other LIV rebels are doing anything to threaten the game.

“None of us are intending to damage golf or damage the Tour. I'm a guy who's sat on the European Player Committee for many years, I've sat on the [PGA Tour Player Advisory Council for many years. In fact, I retired and then they asked me to come back because of my input,” he said.

“I know the fabric of this game pretty well on the inside, on the Tour level. At no time have I ever tried to damage the Tour in the decision that I've made. If it's damaged, I think the questions have to be asked somewhere else.”

Casey was last seen at the Open Championship two weeks ago when he broke down in tears over his father, Terry, being in intensive care after complications which arose in a triple-heart bypass. However, Casey gave a positive prognosis after visiting him last week in a hospital in West London.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo