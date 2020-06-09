'I don't believe in that for a second': Ontario Premier Doug Ford dismisses calls to defund police

Doug Ford says defunding the police is something he simply doesn't believe in.

The premier made the comments at his daily briefing Tuesday when asked by a reporter for his reaction to the calls to cut police budgets.

The concept has gathered increasing steam in the wake of the protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police in the U.S., and in Canada as the role of police in the deaths of Black and Indigenous people — including Regis Korchinski-Paquet and D'Andre Campbell — comes under increasing scrutiny.

"I don't believe in that for a second," Ford told reporters.

"I think we need strong police within the communities. What we do need to do is have a higher standard. We need for focus on more training."

Policing is biggest line-item in Toronto budget

Ford's comments come just one day after Toronto's police chief Mark Saunders, the city's first Black police chief, announced his resignation, eight months before his contract was set to expire in 2021. Saunders did not give an exact reason for his departure, but it came as questions grow about just how much Toronto should be spending on policing.

Ford, however, heaped praise on Saunders and his approach to law enforcement.

"I'm a big believer as Chief Saunders always believed, in community policing... But I just don't believe in cutting police budgets — just never believed in that."

Costing over $1 billion, the police service is the single-biggest line item in the city's $13.5-billion operating budget. Out of an average property tax bill of $3,020, the largest share — about $700 — is allocated to police. That's followed by about $520 for transit. Shelters and housing take up about $150 while about $60 goes to paramedic services.

Nearly 90 per cent of the Toronto police budget goes toward salaries.

Saunders has said he's open to discussing the calls to cut the police budget, but says right now, reducing the number of officers would be "naive."

On Monday, Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow announced a motion to defund the city's police budget by 10 per cent and reallocate the savings — some $122 million — to community resources.

Motion to trim Toronto police budget by 10%

Matlow has said he will bring the motion to the next city council meeting at the end of the month, with support from Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam.

As it stands now, the city can only approve the total budget, not what the police will do with that money.

If passed, the motion could include several measures. First, council would ask the province to amend the Police Service Act so that the city has the authority to approve or disapprove specific items in a budget.

Second, he wants the police to draft a 2021 budget that is 10 per cent lower than 2020's. He also wants a line-by-line breakdown of the proposed budget.

The motion also asks for the city to consult with several divisions, including the city's Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit, on recommendations on how to spend the money.

Amid the waves of protests, Minneapolis city council has moved to begin dismantling its police force. Protests have not stopped in that city since Floyd, a Black man, was killed when a white police officer, who has now been charged with second-degree murder, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for over eight minutes during an arrest.