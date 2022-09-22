Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, reacts after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    1/9

    Cardinals Padres Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, reacts after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, right, reacts with third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    2/9

    Cardinals Padres Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, right, reacts with third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols, right, after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    3/9

    Cardinals Padres Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols, right, after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A fan holds a sign as St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols walks back to the dugout after flying out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    4/9

    Cardinals Padres Baseball

    A fan holds a sign as St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols walks back to the dugout after flying out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan watches his grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    5/9

    Cardinals Padres Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan watches his grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as his fly ball to left field is caught by San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    6/9

    Cardinals Padres Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as his fly ball to left field is caught by San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his flyout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    7/9

    Cardinals Padres Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his flyout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A fan holds a sign with the number 699 as St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols gets ready to bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    8/9

    Cardinals Padres Baseball

    A fan holds a sign with the number 699 as St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols gets ready to bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as his fly ball to left field is caught by San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    9/9

    Cardinals Padres Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as his fly ball to left field is caught by San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, reacts after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, right, reacts with third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols, right, after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A fan holds a sign as St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols walks back to the dugout after flying out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan watches his grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as his fly ball to left field is caught by San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his flyout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A fan holds a sign with the number 699 as St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols gets ready to bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as his fly ball to left field is caught by San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
BERNIE WILSON
·3 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he did drive two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. The next stop in his pursuit of the 700-homer club is Dodger Stadium, where the Cardinals open a three-game series on Friday.

Manny Machado hit his 30th homer for the Padres, who had won five in a row. They currently hold the NL's No. 2 wild-card spot.

Donovan's slam made a winner of Jack Flaherty (1-1), who struck out nine in six innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and four walks.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

The Cardinals, who had been shut out in their previous three games, got on the board when Lars Nootbaar led off the fifth with a drive to right against Joe Musgrove for his 13th homer. That ended a scoreless streak of 31 2/3 innings by Padres starters, five outs shy of the club record.

Musgrove was gone after five innings and 72 pitches, and Adrian Morejon breezed through a perfect sixth to hold a 3-1 lead.

Alec Burleson singled leading off the seventh and Nootbaar drew a one-out walk, leading manager Bob Melvin to bring on Nick Martinez (4-4). Tommy Edman walked to load the bases before Donovan drove his first career grand slam to one of the deepest parts of Petco Park. It was the rookie's fifth homer this season.

Pujols, who plans to retire after this season, one-hopped the wall in left for a single in the second. He popped up in the fourth and then hit a drive off Morejon that Jurickson Profar caught on the track for the final out of the sixth. He flied out to center in the eighth.

Profar drove Flaherty's second pitch deep into the seats in right for his fourth career leadoff homer and third of the season. He has 15 overall. Profar also hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Musgrove allowed one run and five hits, struck out four and walked two.

A CLIPPERS THING

Norman Powell of the Los Angeles Clippers, who went to San Diego's Lincoln High, threw out a ceremonial first pitch. Teammate Paul George attended a game last homestand and then visited the victorious Padres clubhouse. Kawhi Leonard, who played two seasons at San Diego State, attended a game with his family earlier in the season. The Clippers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in 1984.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: LHP José Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA) starts Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA) pitches for the NL West leaders.

Padres: LHP Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.18 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado, their last trip of the regular season. The Rockies are scheduled to start RHP Ryan Feltner (3-8, 6.05 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals offense has been in a deep freeze. Will it thaw out for postseason?

    One thing the Cardinals assuredly do not yet want to do is have conversations about the winter. They believe, with conviction, a long fall of baseball is still ahead.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi

  • Legacy and loss at forefront of 42nd Terry Fox Run in London, Ont.

    Heidi Kokott may be missing from the crowd at London, Ont.'s Terry Fox Run for the first time in more than 20 years — but her spirit and legacy were there. A team of friends, family and former colleagues joined the walk to honour her life after the devoted Terry Fox fundraiser died of cancer, the disease she dedicated her life to fighting against, in May. "I can picture her looking down and being proud," said Kokott's sister Martha Berze. "From about March of every year all we heard Heidi talk a

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin