Donovan Mitchell throws down dunk of the playoffs with monstrous one-handed putback slam over three Rockets

<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/5826/" data-ylk="slk:Donovan Mitchell">Donovan Mitchell</a> threw down this massive dunk against the Rockets. (Twitter/ TNT screenshot)
Kevin Harlan said it best:

Oh. My. Goodness.

Utah Jazz star rookie Donovan Mitchell threw down one of the best dunks of the year with a gigantic one-handed putback slam off his own miss in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. Here it is in all its glory:

Mitchell gathered his own miss and, well, absolutely destroyed the rim. Sometimes you see Earth-shaking dunks like that off the dribble. Sometimes you see it from another player’s putback. Rarely, if ever, do you see a putback dunk like this. The second jump, the power, the reaction, everything. Just unbelievable.

Donovan Mitchell hangs from the rim after his stunning put-back dunk in Utah’s Game 2 win. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Mitchell has introduced himself to the basketball world this entire year and throughout the playoffs, and he just added his most unforgettable moment yet. With Joe Ingles scoring 27 points and Mitchell and Alec Burks each adding 17, the Jazz went on to win 116-108 to even the second-round series at a game apiece.

