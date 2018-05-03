Donovan Mitchell throws down dunk of the playoffs with monstrous one-handed putback slam over three Rockets

Donovan Mitchell threw down this massive dunk against the Rockets. (Twitter/ TNT screenshot)

Kevin Harlan said it best:

Oh. My. Goodness.

Utah Jazz star rookie Donovan Mitchell threw down one of the best dunks of the year with a gigantic one-handed putback slam off his own miss in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. Here it is in all its glory:

Mitchell gathered his own miss and, well, absolutely destroyed the rim. Sometimes you see Earth-shaking dunks like that off the dribble. Sometimes you see it from another player’s putback. Rarely, if ever, do you see a putback dunk like this. The second jump, the power, the reaction, everything. Just unbelievable.

Donovan Mitchell hangs from the rim after his stunning put-back dunk in Utah’s Game 2 win. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Mitchell has introduced himself to the basketball world this entire year and throughout the playoffs, and he just added his most unforgettable moment yet. With Joe Ingles scoring 27 points and Mitchell and Alec Burks each adding 17, the Jazz went on to win 116-108 to even the second-round series at a game apiece.

The dunk, of course, set Twitter ablaze:

Media reaction to that Donovan Mitchell follow-slam. pic.twitter.com/xQ885JB0wZ — J.A. Adande (@jadande) May 3, 2018





Every Rocket involved in that Donovan Mitchell dunk must retire tonight. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 3, 2018





Donovan Mitchell just got fast-tracked for the Second Jump Hall of Fame. — Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) May 3, 2018





Somebody PLEASE just give Donovan Mitchell the rookie of the year trophy. Right now. For all of us. And him. #Spida — Zack Ferrer (@TheIcedZ) May 3, 2018

That was one of the greatest dunks I've ever seen in my life #DonovanMitchell — Benjamin Thomas Omer (@ben_omer2) May 3, 2018





One of the best putback dunks I've seen in a long time — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) May 3, 2018





Reggie Miller said Donovan Mitchell was quiet. Donovan Mitchell says Reggie Miller never dunked like that. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) May 3, 2018





Donovan Mitchell is a basketball weapons system. And he’s not just a passer or shooter or dunker or offensive player he’s everything. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 3, 2018





Donovan Mitchell is too good to be a rookie tbh — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) May 3, 2018





what Donovan Mitchell just did is illegal in texas and at least 15 other states, I'm sure of it — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) May 3, 2018





Donovan Mitchell is an absolute monster. — Foamie (@mrFOAMERSIMPSON) May 3, 2018





