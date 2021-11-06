Donovan Mitchell returns against Miami

Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale are both playing tonight

Source: Twitter @NBASarah

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Update Jazz injury report for tonight at Heat:

AVAILABLE – Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain)

AVAILABLE – Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain)

OUT – Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)

OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)

OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League) – 6:04 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell is available and will be in the lineup tonight against the Miami heat – 6:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale are available for the Jazz tonight. Both were listed as questionable. – 6:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neal have been cleared to play tonight vs. Heat. Both had been listed as questionable. – 6:02 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale are both playing tonight – 6:00 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neal are both available for the Utah Jazz. Kyle Lowry will be a game time decision – 6:00 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale will both play tonight. – 6:00 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Let’s go! – 4:49 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz injury report:

OUT – Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)

OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel recovery)

QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain)

QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain)

OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League – on assignment) – 1:54 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

UPDATED @UtahJazz Injury Report

OUT – Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)

OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)

QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain)

QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain)

OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League – on assignment) – 1:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat and Jazz are the only two teams in the NBA currently with both a top-five offensive rating and top-five defensive rating.

Should be a good one tonight at FTX Arena. But of course, Kyle Lowry and Donovan Mitchell are both questionable for tonight’s game. – 11:05 AM

Story continues

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings rookie Davion Mitchell on his first blowout win and the 3-point shots falling. pic.twitter.com/RJvs0fTvfA – 1:45 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Davion Mitchell, 19 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 4-5 3P

Evan Mobley, 18 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk

Cade Cunningham, 17 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 3-7 3P, 6 TO

Scottie Barnes, 14 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk

Jalen Suggs, 12 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk, 1-6 3P, 5 TO – 12:29 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Kings are just having fun now. Buddy Hield hits his 8th three followed by a Davion Mitchell putback and-1. – 12:15 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Mitchell fouls out Plumlee. Savvy move from the rookie. – 12:06 AM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Should Davion Mitchell have gone No. 1 overall? Or No. 2? – 12:03 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell has the crowd on their feet. 4/4 from 3. 14 points in 19 minutes for then rookie. – 12:03 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Mitchell and Hield with back-to-back triples. Kings up 114-96. Nice response. – 11:58 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings have had 7 players with double figures scoring in back-to-back games before tonight.

At half:

Hield – 12 points

Holmes – 12 points

Barnes – 11 points

Harkless – 10 points

Mitchell – 8 points

Haliburton – 7 points

Fox – 6 points – 11:09 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Mitchell definitely not getting the benefit of the whistle tonight. Both Fox and Mitchell have three fouls. – 10:58 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Call stands. That’s a tough one on Mitchell. – 10:58 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead Hornets 41-24 after 1Q. Sac knock down 9 3s. Terence Davis and Davion Mitchell lead with 8 points each. – 10:37 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Mitchell just got shoved to the floor by Rozier and gets called for the foul. – 10:36 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Kings led 19-10 when De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton both exited the game.

Tyrese comes back in with the Kings up 37-19. Great shift by Mitchell, Hield and Davis. – 10:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell with the stepback 3 over Gordon Hayward. – 10:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat-Jazz tomorrow night

Two top 3 defenses going at it

Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Lowry both questionable

I’ll be there covering the game 👀 – 8:07 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Interested to see if we get the first start of the season for Bobby Portis with the New York frontline of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Probably has more to do with where his recovery timetable is at with the hamstring but we’ll see.. – 6:33 PM

More on this storyline

Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale are both questionable tomorrow night in Miami with ankle sprains. Dok and Rudy Gay remain out -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / November 5, 2021

Andy Larsen: Donovan Mitchell will be out tonight due to a right ankle sprain. Royce O’Neale will be available. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / November 4, 2021

Sarah Todd: Jazz injury report: OUT – Rudy Gay QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain) PROBABLE – Jared Butler (non-COVID related illness) PROBABLE – Hassan Whiteside (left ankle sprain) OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League) -via Twitter @NBASarah / November 3, 2021