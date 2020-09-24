Donovan Mitchell pens emotional apology to Breonna Taylor

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has been deeply affected by the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by Louisville police while in her own home. He spent two years playing for the University of Louisville before declaring for the NBA draft, and wore “Say Her Name” on the back of his jersey for the NBA bubble games. Mitchell said he was “praying for the city of Louisville” when it was announced on Wednesday that none of the officers responsible for her death would be charged with homicide.

On Thursday Mitchell sent another tweet in response to the Breonna Taylor situation, apologizing to Breonna herself for the justice system failing to hold anyone responsible for her senseless death.

Mitchell wrote that he’s hurting for Breonna, and also for every victim of police brutality. He asks “when will being Black stop being a threat?” He mentions that he has friends and family who are police officers, and he understands “there are good cops in our country.” But that’s not enough, because “there are also cops who see African Americans as threats and that’s unacceptable!”

Mitchell doesn’t believe this is a political stance, it’s simply seeing Black people as human beings and treating them as such.

The message ends with Mitchell’s personal apology to Breonna Taylor.

“I just wanted to write this small piece to just say Breonna, I’m sorry that the justice system has failed you, we haven’t and will not forget your name!”

Donovan Mitchell, who wore "Say Her Name" on the back of his jersey for the NBA bubble games, wrote an apology to Breonna Taylor on Twitter. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

