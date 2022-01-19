Donovan Mitchell enters league’s concussion protocol

Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell is in the NBA’s concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms after last night’s game against the Lakers. The contact came just before half time.

Source: Twitter @NBASarah

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Jazz are entering Donovan Mitchell into concussion protocol, team says. Contact occurred in second quarter of loss to Lakers on Monday night. – 7:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz say Donovan Mitchell is in the concussion protocol after an incident before halftime in last night’s game vs. LAL. – 7:05 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell is in the NBA’s concussion protocol. He experienced symptoms after last nights game. The Jazz believe the contact occurred just before halftime. – 7:05 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell is in the NBA’s concussion protocol after taking a hit shortly before halftime in the @UtahJazz loss to the @Los Angeles Lakers. – 7:04 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell is in the NBA’s concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms after last night’s game against the Lakers. The contact came just before half time. – 7:04 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell is currently in concussion protocol – 7:04 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell: “I don’t know the last time me, Bojan and JC missed all of our threes. So if we make a few, it changes the game.” – 2:03 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell: “I don’t know the last time me, JC and Bojan missed all our 3s. If we make a few, it changes the game.” – 2:03 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Stanley Johnson (15) had more points than Donovan Mitchell (13) tonight. – 1:06 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 14-13. Straight line drive by Donovan Mitchell around Trevor Ariza for an easy, easy layup further emphasizes that this isn’t 2019 anymore. – 10:52 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Big round of applause for Russell Westbrook as he literally mops a wet spot courtside that Donovan Mitchell slipped on. – 10:48 PM

Story continues

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell slips on a spilled drink courtside. Glad that wasn’t worse – 10:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Donovan Mitchell slipped on a wet spot along court-side row. Might be a good idea for fans to be diligent about holding their drinks. – 10:48 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Oooh, Donovan Mitchell tripped on the sideline, either on a wet floor there or maybe even the waitress serving front-row drinks – 10:48 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

With his 30 points against the Bucks tonight, Trae Young took over the NBA scoring lead from the injured Kevin Durant.

Jayson Tatum (27) jumped Steph Curry for 4th.

(Donovan Mitchell plays later tonight) pic.twitter.com/KwSURJXci4 – 9:54 PM

More on this storyline

Eric Walden: Quin Snyder addressed Donovan Mitchell’s back injury, noting that there was some soreness lingering after the Dallas game, and a determination was made that it was simply better for him to have access to the team facilities than to put him on a couple long plane rides. -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 27, 2021

Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell will not travel on the Jazz’s two game trip to San Antonio and Portland. he’s out with a low back strain and will stay in SLC to get treatment. -via Twitter @NBASarah / December 27, 2021

Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale are both playing tonight -via Twitter @NBASarah / November 6, 2021