New donors keep day camp free for hundreds of low-income London kids

A collection of donors has helped save a free summer day camp for kids from low-income London families after a corporate sponsor ended its funding.

The Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre has offered the summer camp to youth from the city’s Hamilton Road community for more than a decade – but the loss of support from what officials call a “corporate foundation” left a difficult choice: Cancel the camp, or charge fees.

"We knew that we had to find another way to cover the cost of this camp," said Jennifer Martino, its executive director.

So she and her team put out a call to Londoners, asking for donations that could ensure more than half the weekly camp headcount – 30 kids per week – could attend without having to pay the $40 per-child fee.

Donations came pouring in, with 35 people donating more than $4,000 combined. "And many of them were first-time donors," Martino said.

Then they heard from Steven Vanloffeld, a Londoner and member of Saugeen First Nation who saw an opportunity for his company to offer a fun summer experience in a neighbourhood where many families identify as Indigenous.

"It's a really underserved area, and they do some really great work there," said Vanloffeld, founder of eSupply Canada Ltd., an online distributor of office, janitorial, and industrial supplies.

The business pitched in $3,000, helping the organizers reach their goal of having 30 kids attend fee-free per week.

"These are the kids who need supports in their lives now. We have a pool of resources that we earmark . . . and we felt that this would have been a good fit," Vanloffeld said, adding his company frequently supports Indigenous communities and young people.

Camp officials say 30 kids will go for free each week and 25 others will attend at a cost of $40 per week, paid by their parents. If there are more donations, it will go to opening up more free spots.

The day camp runs July 4 to Aug. 25. Kids go on field trips and participate and sports and art activities.

cleon@postmedia.com

twitter.com/CalviatLFPress

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press