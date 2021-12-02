Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Carol and Benjie Richter, $150, In loving memory of Mrs. Margaret Green
Charles Tull, $500, In memory of Otway and Ruby Burton, Molly and Chris Tull
Chris and Elizabeth Daly, $150
Dan Vaughan, $250
David Epstein, $250
Diane Erickson, $200
Jeff Frye, $50
Julie Murphy, $200
Karen Edinger, $100, In memory of my parents, Mike and Marion Michalove
Linda Patterson, $50
Linda Walsh, $15, Donation by Isabel and Hannah
Maria Ham, $250, In loving memory of Jo and Bob Cunningham
Robie Collins and Amy Boardman, $300
Ronnie Bryant, $125
Thomas Parme, $50
William Lewis, $100
William Voight, $100
Today’s Total $2,840
YTD Total $40,431
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.