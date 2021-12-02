Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Carol and Benjie Richter, $150, In loving memory of Mrs. Margaret Green

Charles Tull, $500, In memory of Otway and Ruby Burton, Molly and Chris Tull

Chris and Elizabeth Daly, $150

Dan Vaughan, $250

David Epstein, $250

Diane Erickson, $200

Jeff Frye, $50

Julie Murphy, $200

Karen Edinger, $100, In memory of my parents, Mike and Marion Michalove

Linda Patterson, $50

Linda Walsh, $15, Donation by Isabel and Hannah

Maria Ham, $250, In loving memory of Jo and Bob Cunningham

Robie Collins and Amy Boardman, $300

Ronnie Bryant, $125

Thomas Parme, $50

William Lewis, $100

William Voight, $100

Today’s Total $2,840

YTD Total $40,431

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.