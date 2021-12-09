Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Ann Smith, $250

Anne Montgomery, $250

Arliss Whiteside , $500

Briana Heniford, $100

Casey OKeefe, $50

HO’s Book Club, $300

Kevin McGinnis, $200

Kim Rice, $25

Lea Johnson, $150

Randolph and Laura Smith, $500

Rebecca Jones, $400, In honor of Frank and Peggy Moffett, the Burkes, the Joneses, the Tates and the Smiths

Tamara Mick, $100

Today’s Total $2,825

YTD Total $107,517

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.