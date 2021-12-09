Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Ann Smith, $250
Anne Montgomery, $250
Arliss Whiteside , $500
Briana Heniford, $100
Casey OKeefe, $50
HO’s Book Club, $300
Kevin McGinnis, $200
Kim Rice, $25
Lea Johnson, $150
Randolph and Laura Smith, $500
Rebecca Jones, $400, In honor of Frank and Peggy Moffett, the Burkes, the Joneses, the Tates and the Smiths
Tamara Mick, $100
Today’s Total $2,825
YTD Total $107,517
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.