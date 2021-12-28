Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Alan and Jacqueline McDonald, $10

Barry and Pat Gettys, $200

Brunnemer Family Foundation, $5,000

Carol J. Koerfer, $25

Edward S. Martin, $100

Gail C. Salmon, $200

Grey H. Hamilton, $50

Hannah J. Craighill, $100

Jack E. Featherston, $100, In loving memory of my wife, Lael

Jay and Ya Casey, $250

Joe and Dana Woody, $250

John Artis Yopp, $5

Joseph W. Cook, $250, In memory of Grace & Joe Cook

Linda and Thomas Beatty, $100, In memory of Tom Hendrix — Davidson, NC

Linda and Thomas Beatty, $100, In honor of The Glenn Petrie Family — Wilmington, NC

Linda and Thomas Beatty, $100, In honor of The Mark Dent Family — Tallahassee, FL

Linda Susan Mitchell, $100

Louise B. Southern, $200, In honor of my daughter, Susan Renee Wilkes

Myron O. Gray, $100

Nancy G. Turner, $500

Roberta Weddig, $100

William A. Bland, $20

Today’s Total $7,860

YTD Total $224,718

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.