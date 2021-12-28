Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Alan and Jacqueline McDonald, $10
Barry and Pat Gettys, $200
Brunnemer Family Foundation, $5,000
Carol J. Koerfer, $25
Edward S. Martin, $100
Gail C. Salmon, $200
Grey H. Hamilton, $50
Hannah J. Craighill, $100
Jack E. Featherston, $100, In loving memory of my wife, Lael
Jay and Ya Casey, $250
Joe and Dana Woody, $250
John Artis Yopp, $5
Joseph W. Cook, $250, In memory of Grace & Joe Cook
Linda and Thomas Beatty, $100, In memory of Tom Hendrix — Davidson, NC
Linda and Thomas Beatty, $100, In honor of The Glenn Petrie Family — Wilmington, NC
Linda and Thomas Beatty, $100, In honor of The Mark Dent Family — Tallahassee, FL
Linda Susan Mitchell, $100
Louise B. Southern, $200, In honor of my daughter, Susan Renee Wilkes
Myron O. Gray, $100
Nancy G. Turner, $500
Roberta Weddig, $100
William A. Bland, $20
Today’s Total $7,860
YTD Total $224,718
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.