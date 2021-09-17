Donny van de Beek ‘lost at Manchester United’, Dimitar Berbatov claims

Van de Beek has struggled since joining Manchester United last summer (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Donny van de Beek looks ‘lost’ at Old Trafford, former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has claimed.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has failed to make any sort of impact since arriving in the Premier League at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

Last month, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Van de Beek will get his chance to prove himself at the club, but Berbatov believes the midfielder needs to impress quickly if he is to remain a Manchester United player.

He told Betfair: “Van de Beek looks lost. He is running out of time to save his United career. He started against Young Boys but was substituted at half-time. This has been the story of his time at the club.

“If he plays, he’s brought off. If he comes on, he gets 10 minutes. He never gets the chance to settle and show what he can do.

“It’s just not working out for Van de Beek. It’s a pity because United paid big money for him. But this is what happens when you spend money just to satisfy your fans.

“I still hope he gets a proper chance but it is going to be very difficult for him and the club may decide to cut their losses, if they can.”

Van de Beek has made 38 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions, scoring just one goal and assisting two.

So far this season he has played twice for Solskjaer’s side, the first of which came as an 84th minute substitute in their 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend.

He then also started their Champions League defeat to Young Boys on Tuesday but was taken off at half-time following Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card.

Next up for United is a trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham this Sunday.