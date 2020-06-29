Donny Osmond's Son Josh Gets Married in Backyard Wedding After Original Venue Cancels Due to Coronavirus

Josh Osmond's wedding is certainly one to remember!

Donny Osmond's youngest son tied the knot with Summer Felsted on June 12 in an intimate ceremony held at his family's backyard after his original wedding venue canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Josh, 22, and Summer, 21, opened up about the memorable experience in an interview with Closer on Friday, telling the publication that their nuptials “turned out perfect” despite having very few family members present due to social distancing restrictions.

"It made the whole day more personal and special," Josh said. "The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we’re taking in life."

The couple, who got engaged on Valentine's Day this year, said they originally wanted to get married at the Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, but their plans fell through due to the outbreak.

"The Temple and our venue were canceled, so we had a small ceremony instead," Josh said.

Though the guest list was "limited" to immediate family members, the newlyweds said they "couldn’t have asked for a better wedding day."

"I just knew how lucky I was to be marrying her and how happy we would be spending our lives together," Josh added.

Josh is the last of his four brothers to get married. His father Donny, 62, gushed about welcoming his fifth daughter-in-law into the family in an Instagram post in May, writing that he and his wife Debbie "are so happy that Summer Felsted is going to marry our son Josh and join the Osmond crew this June."

"Debbie and I have never seen Josh as happy as he is with Summer by his side. They make such a cute couple, and they complement each other so well," the singer continued, "It's such a great feeling for Debbie and me to know that our family will soon be complete. We were blessed with 5 wonderful sons, and are extremely lucky to have gained 4 (soon to be 5) phenomenal daughters-in-law. Each of them are such a great strength and blessing to our entire family."

"Welcome to our family, Summer. We love you and are so thrilled to call you one of our own," Donny added.

The proud patriarch also shared several photos from the wedding on his Instagram following the nuptials.

"Today was a picture-perfect day. Summer and Josh, we are absolutely thrilled for you and your bright future ahead," he wrote alongside a picture of the bride and groom kissing on June 12.

Donny also posted a picture of himself with his five children from the wedding on Father's Day, captioning the family portrait, "It was wonderful spending time with all five of our sons at Josh and Summer's wedding last week."

"Being their father is one of my greatest joys, and watching our sons take on the role of #fatherhood with such love, patience and tenderness is a precious gift. #HappyFathersDay from our family to yours."

