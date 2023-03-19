Donnarumma warns PSG after Rennes defeat: 'Ligue 1 title not done yet'

Gianluigi Donnarumma warned Paris Saint-Germain the Ligue 1 title race is "not done yet" following their 2-0 loss to Rennes.

PSG were booed off by the Parc des Princes crowd as goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo inflicted a first home league defeat in just under two years, and turned up the pressure on head coach Christophe Galtier.

The Ligue 1 leaders are missing several key players through injury, including long-term absentee Neymar, as well as defenders Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos.

Nevertheless, Donnarumma insists it is no excuse after a seventh defeat of 2023 - and second in three matches following their Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

And despite their nine-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit, the goalkeeper has urged his team-mates to up their game.

"It was a difficult game. We were missing a lot of players, but we are not looking for excuses. In this type of match, we have to do better, we have to win - especially for all the fans who support us, who are always behind us.

"When we return, we will have to do everything to find our best level. We have to approach the matches better. We have to do better in terms of character and intensity.

"We have quality, but we have to improve on these points. I'm not happy that we've suffered so many defeats, but we have to look ahead and do everything we can to improve.

"We want to win as many points as possible. We need to win the championship, it's not something easy, and it's not done yet. We have to put our heads back in the right place because the championship is not over."