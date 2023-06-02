Donna Traynor's BBC employment tribunal case settled

The former BBC Newsline presenter claimed she was discriminated against on the basis of age, sex and disability

The employment tribunal case between Donna Traynor and the BBC in Northern Ireland and its director Adam Smyth has been settled.

There was no admission of liability.

Ms Traynor, a former BBC Newsline presenter, had claimed she was discriminated against on the basis of age, sex and disability.

"The parties are pleased that this matter has been brought to a conclusion and intend to put it behind them," an agreed joint statement said.

"The dispute between Donna Traynor and the BBC and Adam Smyth has ended, without any admission of liability on the part of either respondent.

"Donna Traynor acknowledges the BBC and Adam Smyth continue to refute strongly all the allegations made against them, including the claims made on the opening day of the tribunal."

In a post on social media on Friday, Ms Traynor wrote: "My employment tribunal case is now settled and over.

"Many thanks to everyone who has sent me supportive messages in recent times. Wishing you well."

On Wednesday, the tribunal was told that Ms Traynor was treated in a manner that amounted to bullying and harassment by the BBC.

However the hearing, which had been due to last for several days, was halted on Friday morning when a settlement between the parties was announced.

Ms Traynor announced she was leaving the BBC in November 2021 with immediate effect, after a career at the corporation spanning more than 30 years.

Ms Traynor joined the BBC in 1989, presenting radio news bulletins before moving into television.

She was one of BBC Northern Ireland's most high-profile presenters and in 2022 made a cameo appearance in the finale of hit sitcom Derry Girls.

At the time of Ms Traynor's departure, Mr Smyth was the head of news in BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI).

He was appointed director of BBC NI in April 2023, after almost a year and a half as interim director.