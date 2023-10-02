Donna Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Is 'Very Sweet' and 'Down to Earth': Source (Exclusive)

The "Bejeweled" singer hung out with Donna at the Chiefs game for a second-straight week amid her rumored romance with Travis Kelce

Cooper Neill/Getty Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a fan in Donna Kelce!

Amid the singer's rumored relationship with Donna's son, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, a source tells PEOPLE, “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

Swift, 33, reunited with the NFL mom on Sunday at MetLife Stadium for the matchup between the Chiefs and New York Jets. The two were spotted hugging and giggling as Travis, 33, and his team defeated New York 23-20 in a close finish.

Several of Swift's longtime friends joined her on Sunday, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Antoni Porowski.

Brittany Mahomes, whose husband is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also took in the big win from inside the suite with Swift.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs

Donna enjoyed a football double-feature Sunday — she made it to Travis' game after watching her older son, Jason Kelce, in Philadelphia as his Eagles took on the Washington Commanders.

As Philadelphia beat the Commanders 34-31 at Lincoln Financial Field, Donna cheered for Jason, 35, alongside Jake from State Farm, whose real name is Kevin Miles.

“I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm,” the Eagles center wrote on X, poking fun at his brother's support from Swift.

Miles also posted a selfie of himself with Donna on X. “In my red era with Mama MaAuto,” he wrote in reference to Swift’s album Red (Taylor’s Version).

In another post, Miles shared a video of him and Jason chatting it up after the game. “@jason.kelce and I will not be discussing his Personal Price Plan. He did make me a great friendship bracelet tho!” he jokingly captioned the Instagram post, making yet another nod to Swift with a reference to her fans' tradition of trading friendship bracelets at Eras Tour shows.

After the Eagles' win, Donna swapped her green ensemble for Travis' no. 87 jersey before heading to East Rutherford, N.J. for the Chiefs game, where she met up with Swift.

Swift and Donna met for the first time on Sept. 24, when the "Bejeweled" singer attended her first Chiefs game alongside the beloved NFL mom.

Footage from the game, shared by Fox Sports on X (formerly known as Twitter), showed the duo smiling, cheering and clapping in the suite at the Kansas City, Missouri stadium.

Travis gushed over Swift's sweet interaction with his mom on Wednesday, when the tight end broke his silence on his rumored romance with Swift during an episode of his weekly podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Cooper Neill/Getty Taylor yelling after Travis' touchdown, Donna Kelce smiles

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her,” Travis told Jason. “The friends and family … she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course.”

“To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how you know Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure and then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Travis said.



