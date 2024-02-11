Donna Kelce rocks ‘Mama Kelce’ Super Bowl jacket in show of support for her son Travis

Donna Kelce is rocking a special jacket to the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 71-year-old proud football mother donned an honourary jacket with letters spelling out “Super Bowl LVIII” on the back in a show of support for her son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Donna - also known as “Mama Kelce” - became an NFL staple when her two sons faced off at last year’s Super Bowl. The game saw Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs take on his older brother Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time in the history of the NFL, they became the first brothers to face each other in the big game.

A lot has changed in the past year for her youngest son Travis, who has become a part of one of the most talked about romance’s in not only sports, but in pop culture.

In early September of last year, the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began publicly dating 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift after he caught her attention via his New Heights podcast. At the time, he admitted that he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet he made during her show at Arrowhead Stadium. As rumours began to swirl around the pair, the NFL tight end boldly invited her to watch him play, and to the surprise of the world, the pop star was spotted watching the game from a suite during a Week 2 game against Chicago.

The “Anti-Hero” singer soon became a regular fixture at Chiefs games, typically spotted beside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kelce’s parents. As the football season ramped up, she has occasionally brought along some of her famous friends, including Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman among others.

Fans took to tracking the 34-year-old pop star’s $54m Dassault Falcon-9 business jet as she tried to make it back in time to the US to watch Kelce play. The pop star has since arrived at Allegiant Stadium with Lively and Ice Spice in tow, donning an all-black outfit along with a red bomber jacket from WEAR by Erin Andrews draped over her shoulder.

Story continues

Stunt on ‘em Mama Kelce 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LCgQDcNAnM — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 11, 2024

Donna and Ed Kelce will be joining them in a Super Bowl suite that cost “well over $1m” to reserve the Chiefs tight end revealed in his podcast. According to TMZ, Swift’s parents Andrea and Scott as well as her brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney, and Travis’ brother Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie will watch the game from the luxurious suite.

You can follow along with all of the latest Super Bowl updates here .