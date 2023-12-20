Donna Kelce Enjoys Sharing Baking Tips and Tricks with Granddaughter Wyatt: 'Little Helper' (Exclusive)

The grandmother of three loves making baking a family affair

Jason Kelce/Instagram Donna Kelce with sons Jason and Travis and granddaughters Elliotte and Wyatt

Donna Kelce is cherishing moments with her grandkids this holiday season.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her holiday partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the grandmother of three, 71, talked about spending time in the kitchen with eldest granddaughter Wyatt, 4.



"Baking is a wonderful activity to do with family and friends, and now I have a little helper in Wyatt," she raves of son Jason Kelce's daughter. "I look forward to passing on my tips and tricks to the girls so that they can eventually pass these traditions on to their own families one day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtesy of Aramark Donna Kelce baking

Related: Donna Kelce's Cutest Moments with Her Grandkids

Together with Aramark, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans will be able to buy Donna's chocolate chip cookies on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field, where the teams play.

"In this season of giving, it means so much to raise money for two great charities through an old-fashioned bake sale," she tells PEOPLE. "As the food and beverage partner at the stadiums where the Chiefs and Eagles play, Aramark is an expert in delivering great culinary and hospitality experiences, and I’m thrilled they’ll be using my very own recipe to make a special treat for fans this year."

"All proceeds from cookie sales will benefit organizations selected by the teams – the Eagles Autism Foundation in Philadelphia and Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City. These two organizations mean a lot to my sons, and it’s a nice feeling to be able to support them in my own special way. And Aramark is matching the donation to each organization," she adds.

When it comes to the Kelce family's favorite, there's no beating chocolate chip cookies.

Story continues

"They have been a holiday staple for a long time, so it is very special to share the recipe that Travis, Jason, and the kids love with fans during the holidays. I hope they will enjoy them as much as we have through the years and gather in the kitchen with their own families and friends to bake them, just as I do with mine."

Kylie Kelce/Instagram Donna Kelce with son Jason, daughter-in-law Kylie, her family, and the couple's kids

Earlier this month, Kylie Kelce — who also shares daughters Bennett, 8 months, and Elliotte, 2½, with the Philadelphia Eagles center, 36 — told PEOPLE about how her oldest is helping out on the holidays.

"My oldest just got to do the Mama Kelce dinner rolls at Thanksgiving. So now, she thinks that she is the queen of the rolls," Kylie laughed. "So, I think for our Christmas meal, she will end up helping my mother-in-law again because they absolutely nailed it. They were outstanding, as usual."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.