Donna D'Errico, 54, Just Dropped a Red-Hot Lingerie Instagram of Her Entire Toned Body

Jacqueline Tempera
·3 min read
  • Donna D'Errico just posted another Instagram photo showing off her toned physique, and she's using the moment to clap back at comments she gets on social media.

  • The Baywatch star and model, who is 54, has clapped back at ageist comments on social media before.

  • Donna follows a vegan diet and puts in some serious work at the gym.

Donna D’Errico is clapping back at the haters in serious style. The 54-year-old Baywatch star posted a picture in a cute lingerie set, and to say she is looking strong and confident is an understatement. Please drop the skincare and workout regimen, Donna.

“Oh no she did not just now post a photo of herself in her underwear. #OhYesIDid,” the star captioned the photo. “I just like this photo. I think I look pretty 🥰."

To be clear, Donna is *so* toned all over in her white lace and blue set, from her epic core to her sculpted legs, and her followers definitely noticed.

“Gorgeous!” wrote Carmen Electra. And one follower whose thesaurus app was working overtime wrote, “You look Exquisite, Donna. Lovely. Alluring. Beyond Beautiful.” I can confirm, this is all true.

This is the first time Donna used her absolutely fire IG posts to fight back against the trolls.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favourite, 'desperate,'" she wrote in another photo caption. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini, squatting on a coffee table ❤️.”

Donna has spoken before about how she's often told that she “looks great for her age” and why she doesn’t think that’s a very flattering comment.

“I just feel like I’m more than that,” she told FOX News. “It doesn’t feel nice to hear somebody say, ‘You look great for your age’ or ‘You still look amazing.’ Why not just say, ‘Wow you look amazing,’ and just move on? I think critiquing women based on their age is unfair. Men don’t face the same scrutiny and I don’t think they would like it either. But I know it’s not going to go away because it’s part of our culture.”

She added: “I understand it comes with the territory. And I understand that when you look at my social media, there’s that kind of stuff. But I think it’s very important for a lot of women, and for myself, to feel good about themselves. I like to look my best and I do that for myself. I don’t do it to be compared to other women or to be complimented. I don’t do it for those reasons. I do it for me.”

Donna definitely puts in some serious work at the gym. Here she is toning her booty with some leg lifts.

And here she is, boxing. Donna definitely knows what she's doing in this post, so she has probably put a lot of practice in.

The model also follows a vegan diet these days. She says she was pretty scarred after watching a video about animal factory farms. “At that time, I had no idea there were factory farms or what they were. I didn’t know what conditions these animals were in before they ended up on our plates and in grocery stores. I lived in the dark,” she told FOX News.

She added: “I watched the video. I came back to the room where he had his podcast studio set up and I was in tears. I told him I was never going to eat meat again. He said, ‘Well, great. Let’s finish the podcast.’ And we did. But from that point on, I didn’t need meat anymore.”

It seems like whatever you are doing is working, Donna. Stay strong!

