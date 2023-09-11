Donna Brazile Sounds The Alarm: ‘Democrats Should Be Concerned’

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile on Sunday said Democrats “should be concerned” ahead of the 2024 election.

“I’m not sleeping at night thinking all is well, OK?” Brazile admitted on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC News’ “This Week.”

Democrats should “run as if we’re 10 points behind, not even, so that enthusiasm can be lifted up,” said Brazile, who went on to tout the accomplishments of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in investing in and growing the U.S. economy.

“Democrats should be concerned. We should run as if we're 10 points behind, not even, so that the enthusiasm can be lifted up. But the bottom line is, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a record,” former DNC chair @DonnaBrazile says. https://t.co/IqyxuYWbfzpic.twitter.com/YE7uQCa0Eg — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 10, 2023

Brazile’s warning came as a new CNN poll last week put Biden’s job approval rating at 39%. Almost three quarters of people are “seriously concerned” about his age, the survey also found. Registered voters marginally backed Trump (47%) over Biden (46%) in a replay of the 2020 election, the poll added.

Related...