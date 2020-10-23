Donington Historic Festival ready for 2021 return

The organisers of the Donington Historic Festival have pledged to bounce back with the 2021 edition after losing this year's event to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular spring event was due to reach its tenth anniversary this year but that will now move to the same date in 2021, on the weekend of the 1-2 May.

Since the first edition in 2011, the Donington Historic Festival has concentrated on delivering high-quality grids ranging from Pre-War Sports Cars to the cars of the 1980s. Grids from the Motor Racing Legends portfolio will be at the core of the event.



Each day will feature qualifying sessions and races, while car clubs will be invited to stage static displays in Donington Park's infield. Trade stands and lunchtime parades will add to the mix.

The date will fall one week after the Monaco Grand Prix Historique and is traditionally one of the first major UK historic racing festivals of the season. The promoters are determined to run the 2021 event, working within whatever COVID restrictions may still be in place.

Event organiser Richard Grafton said: "With DHF 2020 having to be cancelled due to the COVID lockdown, we are very much looking forward to the sights and sounds of historic race cars battling it out around Donington Park at DHF 2021.

"We are already working hard on securing some excellent grids, and, like everyone looking to stage an event next year, will do all we can to hold a superb celebration of classic motor sport, within whatever restrictions may apply at that time."

