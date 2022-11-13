Donetsk battle is 'hell' says Zelensky

Local residents celebrate after Russia's retreat from Kherson - REUTERS/Lesko Kromplitz

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukrainian troops are withstanding “hell” in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russia has ramped up the fight after abandoning Kherson.

"There it is just hell - there are extremely fierce battles there every day," Mr Zelensky said. "But our units are defending bravely - they are withstanding the terrible pressure of the invaders, preserving our defence lines."

The Ukrainian leader said that before fleeing Kherson, Russian forces "destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity," he added.

Russians "everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me," Mr Zelensky said.