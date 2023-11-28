Donegal pupils star in Ed Sheeran music video

Global pop star Ed Sheeran has released a video created by pupils and teachers at a County Donegal school for one of his latest singles.

The singer-songwriter launched a competition asking schools to create a video for a song of their choice from his new album, Autumn Variations.

Fourteen fan-created official music videos were chosen as winners, including one by transition year students from Finn Valley College in Stranorlar, County Donegal.

Finn Valley College's entry was chosen for Sheeran's new track Magical.

The school saw off the competition from 4,000 entries in more than 75 countries.

Sheeran officially released the school's video on Tuesday.

Its is described as "a school love story with a Romeo and Juliet twist".

Other winning entries for songs come from the UK, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, the United States, Brazil, Germany, Japan, France, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico and India.

Secret project

Speaking to BBC's The North West Today, Edel Temple , a special needs assistant at Finn Valley College, said she came across the competition by accident.

"One night I was sitting in the house going through Instagram," she said.

"Ed had something up on his Instagram about fans making the videos for his new album, Autumn Variations, and straight away this idea came into my head of us making it in the school.

"I thought I'll give it a go, just basically as a way to tell of just how amazing the school, the pupils and the area is."

A few weeks later Sheeran's label Warner Music got in touch and invited Ms Temple to a Zoom call where she explained why the school wanted to shoot the video.

She said the school decided not to tell the students why they were making the video during filming.

'We wanted natural performances'

Tina Garry, transition year coordinator for the special collaboration, said this was partly to get "natural performances" from the pupils.

She said only parents and guardians of the pupils and teachers knew what the performance was actually for.

"You can really tell that in the performance, they are really natural, the pupils are being themselves, they were really having fun with it," she said.

"We felt that had we told them just how massive a project was then the nerves might have come in."

Tina Garry said informing the pupils that they had won the competition as they sat on a school bus was one of the best feelings in the world.

"They can aim for the stars, be whatever they want to be, and if you really have that sense of self-belief they can achieve great things," she said.

"It's wonderful for us, really uplifting for our school community and just a really positive thing to be doing."