Donegal Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Market

Donegal Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Donegal Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, possibly more than the market, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Donegal Group?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Donegal Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 181% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 218% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 28% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 13% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Donegal Group's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Donegal Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Donegal Group (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

