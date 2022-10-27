Donegal Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2022 Results

Donegal Group, Inc.
·20 min read
Donegal Group, Inc.
Donegal Group, Inc.

MARIETTA, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022.

Significant items for third quarter of 2022 (all comparisons to third quarter of 2021):

  • Net loss of $10.4 million, or 33 cents per Class A share, compared to $6.7 million, or 22 cents per Class A share

  • Net premiums earned increased 5.0% to $206.1 million

  • Net premiums written1 increased 4.7% to $206.2 million

  • Combined ratio of 109.6%, compared to 107.7%, largely due to elevated weather-related and fire loss activity

  • Net loss included after-tax net investment losses of $1.9 million, or 6 cents per Class A share, compared to $1.2 million, or 4 cents per Class A share

  • Book value per share of $14.85 at September 30, 2022, compared to $17.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

206,122

 

 

$

196,235

 

 

 

5.0

%

 

$

609,499

 

 

$

575,975

 

 

 

5.8

%

Investment income, net

 

8,569

 

 

 

7,764

 

 

 

10.4

 

 

 

24,631

 

 

 

22,926

 

 

 

7.4

 

Net investment (losses) gains

 

(2,358

)

 

 

(1,570

)

 

 

50.2

 

 

 

(10,811

)

 

 

5,140

 

 

NM2

Total revenues

 

212,838

 

 

 

203,106

 

 

 

4.8

 

 

 

624,776

 

 

 

606,222

 

 

 

3.1

 

Net (loss) income

 

(10,376

)

 

 

(6,712

)

 

 

54.6

 

 

 

(5,439

)

 

 

19,982

 

 

NM

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income1

 

(8,513

)

 

 

(5,471

)

 

 

55.6

 

 

 

3,102

 

 

 

15,922

 

 

 

-80.5

 

Annualized (loss) return on average equity

 

-8.4

%

 

 

-4.9

%

 

 

-3.5

pts

 

 

-1.4

%

 

 

5.0

%

 

 

-6.4

pts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income – Class A (diluted)

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

 

50.0

%

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

0.66

 

 

NM

Net (loss) income – Class B

 

(0.30

)

 

 

(0.20

)

 

 

50.0

 

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

0.59

 

 

NM

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income – Class A (diluted)

 

(0.27

)

 

 

(0.18

)

 

 

50.0

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

-80.8

%

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income – Class B

 

(0.25

)

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

56.3

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

-83.0

 

Book value

 

14.85

 

 

 

17.21

 

 

 

-13.7

 

 

 

14.85

 

 

 

17.21

 

 

 

-13.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1The “Definitions of Non-GAAP and Financial Measures” section of this release defines data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and reconciles GAAP measures to such data.

2Not meaningful.

Management Commentary

Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., noted, “We are strategically managing premium growth in the challenging current economic environment and continue to focus on strategies and tactics that we believe will yield long-term profit improvement. Weather-related loss activity for the third quarter of 2022 was in line with our historical run rate for the third quarter. Large fire losses had a significant adverse impact on our commercial segment quarterly results. While we did not identify any commonality among the locations or causes of the large fire losses, the increased average severity of these losses compared to the prior-year quarter reflects in part ongoing inflationary increases in the costs of labor and materials. We and other insurance carriers have experienced higher impact from fire losses in recent years compared to historical norms, and we are increasing our utilization of internal and third-party data to analytically identify underlying or emerging risk characteristics we should be considering in our new business and renewal underwriting decisions.”

Mr. Burke continued, “Overall, we remain encouraged by strong premium retention levels that were bolstered by substantial rate increases we have taken across the majority of our lines of business throughout 2022. In light of ongoing inflation impact on loss trends, we expect to continue implementing premium rate increases in the fourth quarter of 2022 and in 2023. The execution of individual state strategies during 2022 has led to higher-than-average premium growth in well-performing states and reduced exposures in underperforming states. We are refining further our state strategies for 2023 to focus on specific geographies and classes of business we have identified as most promising for profitable future growth. As earned premiums reflect higher premium rates and loss costs stabilize in future periods, we believe the ongoing execution of our strategic plan will lead to improved results. We are also making significant strides in our ongoing modernization initiatives, which we believe are positioning us well to excel in the years ahead.”

Insurance Operations

Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), three New England states (Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont), six Southern states (Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and four Southwestern states (Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Premiums Earned

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial lines

$

127,497

 

 

$

119,709

 

 

 

6.5

%

 

$

378,680

 

 

$

344,234

 

 

 

10.0

%

Personal lines

 

78,625

 

 

 

76,526

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

230,819

 

 

 

231,741

 

 

 

-0.4

 

Total net premiums earned

$

206,122

 

 

$

196,235

 

 

 

5.0

%

 

$

609,499

 

 

$

575,975

 

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Premiums Written

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial lines:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Automobile

$

37,330

 

 

$

36,604

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

$

129,546

 

 

$

126,417

 

 

 

2.5

%

Workers' compensation

 

24,633

 

 

 

26,265

 

 

 

-6.2

 

 

 

86,873

 

 

 

89,773

 

 

 

-3.2

 

Commercial multi-peril

 

46,864

 

 

 

43,869

 

 

 

6.8

 

 

 

152,178

 

 

 

143,584

 

 

 

6.0

 

Other

 

9,357

 

 

 

9,157

 

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

30,964

 

 

 

29,578

 

 

 

4.7

 

Total commercial lines

 

118,184

 

 

 

115,895

 

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

399,561

 

 

 

389,352

 

 

 

2.6

 

Personal lines:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Automobile

 

48,472

 

 

 

44,711

 

 

 

8.4

 

 

 

135,700

 

 

 

132,014

 

 

 

2.8

 

Homeowners

 

34,082

 

 

 

30,978

 

 

 

10.0

 

 

 

90,382

 

 

 

84,035

 

 

 

7.6

 

Other

 

5,491

 

 

 

5,431

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

17,474

 

 

 

17,081

 

 

 

2.3

 

Total personal lines

 

88,045

 

 

 

81,120

 

 

 

8.5

 

 

 

243,556

 

 

 

233,130

 

 

 

4.5

 

Total net premiums written

$

206,229

 

 

$

197,015

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

$

643,117

 

 

$

622,482

 

 

 

3.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Premiums Written

The 4.7% increase in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, as shown in the table above, represents 2.0% growth in commercial lines net premiums written and 8.5% growth in personal lines net premiums written. The $9.2 million increase in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 included:

  • Commercial Lines: $2.3 million increase that we attribute primarily to modest new business writings, strong premium retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by planned attrition in regions we have targeted for profit improvement.

  • Personal Lines: $6.9 million increase that we attribute to premium rate increases our insurance subsidiaries have implemented over the past four quarters, strong policy retention and new business writings in certain states where we have introduced an updated suite of products.

Underwriting Performance

We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines)

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio (non-weather)

66.2

%

 

66.3

%

 

60.4

%

 

59.8

%

Loss ratio (weather-related)

9.4

 

 

9.2

 

 

7.7

 

 

6.4

 

Expense ratio

33.4

 

 

31.5

 

 

34.7

 

 

33.9

 

Dividend ratio

0.6

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.7

 

Combined ratio

109.6

%

 

107.7

%

 

103.5

%

 

100.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statutory Combined Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial lines:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Automobile

107.0

%

 

111.9

%

 

98.7

%

 

106.7

%

Workers' compensation

105.9

 

 

109.0

 

 

93.9

 

 

96.0

 

Commercial multi-peril

125.0

 

 

116.9

 

 

114.9

 

 

106.5

 

Other

85.9

 

 

64.0

 

 

81.9

 

 

67.2

 

Total commercial lines

112.1

 

 

109.4

 

 

102.4

 

 

101.1

 

Personal lines:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Automobile

103.1

 

 

102.0

 

 

100.2

 

 

95.4

 

Homeowners

125.0

 

 

117.5

 

 

118.8

 

 

107.4

 

Other

54.6

 

 

65.4

 

 

49.9

 

 

72.2

 

Total personal lines

107.8

 

 

105.2

 

 

103.4

 

 

98.2

 

Total lines

110.1

%

 

107.7

%

 

102.8

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss Ratio

For the third quarter of 2022, the loss ratio increased to 75.6%, compared to 75.5% for the third quarter of 2021. Weather-related losses of approximately $19.4 million, or 9.4 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2022, increased from $18.0 million, or 9.2 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2021. The impact of weather-related loss activity to the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was in line with our previous five-year average of 9.4 percentage points for third quarter weather-related losses. We expect a minimal loss impact from the inland remnants of Hurricane Ian in late September 2022.

Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the third quarter of 2022 were $17.4 million, or 8.4 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount represented a significant increase compared to the large fire losses of $12.7 million, or 6.5 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2021. We experienced a $4.8 million increase in commercial property fire losses compared to the prior-year quarter.

Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years of $6.2 million decreased the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2022 by 3.0 percentage points, compared to $4.3 million that decreased the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2021 by 2.2 percentage points. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily relating to reserves for accident years 2021 and 2020 in the commercial multi-peril, commercial automobile and personal automobile lines of business.

Expense Ratio

The expense ratio was 33.4% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 31.5% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the expense ratio primarily reflected higher technology costs related to our ongoing systems modernization initiatives.

Investment Operations

Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 93.5% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at September 30, 2022.

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Amount

 

%

 

Amount

 

%

 

(dollars in thousands)

Fixed maturities, at carrying value:

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S.

 

 

 

government corporations and agencies

$

146,782

 

 

11.5

%

 

$

121,453

 

 

9.5

%

Obligations of states and political subdivisions

 

433,740

 

 

33.9

 

 

 

428,814

 

 

33.6

 

Corporate securities

 

400,811

 

 

31.3

 

 

 

412,758

 

 

32.3

 

Mortgage-backed securities

 

215,955

 

 

16.8

 

 

 

237,709

 

 

18.6

 

Total fixed maturities

 

1,197,288

 

 

93.5

 

 

 

1,200,734

 

 

94.0

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

46,776

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

63,420

 

 

5.0

 

Short-term investments, at cost

 

36,660

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

12,692

 

 

1.0

 

Total investments

$

1,280,724

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,276,846

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average investment yield

 

2.6

%

 

 

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

Average tax-equivalent investment yield

 

2.7

%

 

 

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

Average fixed-maturity duration (years)

 

6.1

 

 

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total investments at September 30, 2022 increased by $3.9 million compared to December 31, 2021, as new funds invested were largely offset by $64.0 million of unrealized losses within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio due to a substantial increase in market interest rates during the first nine months of 2022.

Net investment income of $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 increased 10.4% compared to $7.8 million in net investment income for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net investment income reflected an increase in average invested assets and an increase in the average investment yield relative to the prior-year third quarter.

Net investment losses were $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net investment losses for both quarterly periods were primarily related to the net change in unrealized gains or losses in the fair value of equity securities held at the end of the respective periods.

Our book value per share was $14.85 at September 30, 2022, compared to $16.95 at December 31, 2021, with the decrease primarily related to after-tax unrealized losses within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during the first nine months of 2022 that reduced our book value by $1.55 per share.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.

Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

% Change

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Net Premiums

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earned to Net Premiums Written

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

206,122

 

$

196,235

 

5.0

%

 

$

609,499

 

$

575,975

 

5.8

%

Change in net unearned premiums

 

107

 

 

780

 

-86.3

 

 

 

33,618

 

 

46,507

 

-27.7

 

Net premiums written

$

206,229

 

$

197,015

 

4.7

%

 

$

643,117

 

$

622,482

 

3.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table provides a reconciliation of net (loss) income to operating (loss) income for the periods indicated:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

% Change

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

to Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(10,376

)

 

$

(6,712

)

 

54.6

%

 

$

(5,439

)

 

$

19,982

 

NM

Investment losses (gains) (after tax)

1,863

 

 

1,241

 

 

50.1

 

 

8,541

 

 

(4,060

)

NM

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

$

(8,513

)

 

$

(5,471

)

 

55.6

%

 

$

3,102

 

 

$

15,922

 

-80.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Reconciliation of Net (loss) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

to Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income – Class A (diluted)

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

50.0

%

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

0.66

 

NM

Investment losses (gains) (after tax)

0.06

 

 

0.04

 

 

50.0

 

 

0.27

 

 

(0.14

)

NM

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income – Class A

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

50.0

%

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.52

 

-80.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income – Class B

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

50.0

%

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

0.59

 

NM

Investment losses (gains) (after tax)

0.05

 

 

0.04

 

 

25.0

 

 

0.24

 

 

(0.12

)

NM

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income – Class B

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

56.3

%

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.47

 

-83.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:

  • the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;

  • the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and

  • the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.

The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.

Dividend Information

On October 20, 2022, we declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.1475 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on November 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2022.

Pre-Recorded Webcast

At approximately 8:30 am EDT on Thursday, October 27, 2022, we will make available in the Investors section of our website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary and a question and answer session. You may listen to the pre-recorded webcast by accessing the link on our website at http://investors.donegalgroup.com. A supplemental investor presentation is also available via our website.

About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to our agents and customers.

Safe Harbor

We base all statements contained in this release that are not historic facts on our current expectations. Such statements are forward-looking in nature (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements we make may be identified by our use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Our actual results could vary materially from our forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements we have previously made include, but are not limited to, prolonged economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse litigation and other trends that could increase our loss costs (including labor shortages and escalating medical, automobile and property repair costs), adverse and catastrophic weather events, our ability to maintain profitable operations (including our ability to underwrite risks effectively and charge adequate premium rates), the adequacy of the loss and loss expense reserves of our insurance subsidiaries, the availability and successful operation of the information technology systems our insurance subsidiaries utilize, the successful development of new information technology systems to allow our insurance subsidiaries to compete effectively, business and economic conditions in the areas in which we and our insurance subsidiaries operate, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, legal and judicial developments including those related to COVID-19 business interruption coverage exclusions, changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to attract and retain independent insurance agents, changes in our A.M. Best rating and the other risks that we describe from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Investor Relations Contacts

Karin Daly, Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 836-9623
E-mail: kdaly@equityny.com

Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (717) 426-1931
E-mail: investors@donegalgroup.com


Financial Supplement

Donegal Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss

(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

206,122

 

 

$

196,235

 

Investment income, net of expenses

 

8,569

 

 

 

7,764

 

Net investment losses

 

(2,358

)

 

 

(1,570

)

Lease income

 

92

 

 

 

108

 

Installment payment fees

 

414

 

 

 

569

 

 

Total revenues

 

212,839

 

 

 

203,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net losses and loss expenses

 

155,754

 

 

 

148,142

 

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

 

35,513

 

 

 

31,778

 

Other underwriting expenses

 

33,412

 

 

 

30,102

 

Policyholder dividends

 

1,239

 

 

 

1,287

 

Interest

 

 

71

 

 

 

210

 

Other expenses, net

 

219

 

 

 

217

 

 

Total expenses

 

226,208

 

 

 

211,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income tax benefit

 

(13,369

)

 

 

(8,630

)

Income tax benefit

 

(2,993

)

 

 

(1,918

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(10,376

)

 

$

(6,712

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

Class A - basic and diluted

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

Class B - basic and diluted

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of shares

 

 

 

 

outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Class A - basic

 

26,781,374

 

 

 

25,676,313

 

 

Class A - diluted

 

26,974,506

 

 

 

25,831,343

 

 

Class B - basic and diluted

 

5,576,775

 

 

 

5,576,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums written

$

206,229

 

 

$

197,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share at end of period

$

14.85

 

 

$

17.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Donegal Group Inc.

 

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income

 

(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

609,499

 

 

$

575,975

Investment income, net of expenses

24,631

 

 

22,926

Net investment (losses) gains

(10,811

)

 

5,140

Lease income

295

 

 

324

Installment payment fees

1,162

 

 

1,857

 

Total revenues

624,776

 

 

606,222

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net losses and loss expenses

415,246

 

 

381,319

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

104,867

 

 

95,060

Other underwriting expenses

106,753

 

 

100,113

Policyholder dividends

4,177

 

 

4,211

Interest

464

 

 

739

Other expenses, net

991

 

 

962

 

Total expenses

632,498

 

 

582,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense

(7,722

)

 

23,818

Income tax (benefit) expense

(2,283

)

 

3,836

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(5,439

)

 

$

19,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

Class A - basic and diluted

$

(0.17

)

 

$

0.66

 

Class B - basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

 

$

0.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Class A - basic

26,216,215

 

 

25,265,448

 

Class A - diluted

26,362,723

 

 

25,443,911

 

Class B - basic and diluted

5,576,775

 

 

5,576,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums written

$

643,117

 

 

$

622,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share at end of period

$

14.85

 

 

$

17.21

 

 

 

 

 

 


Donegal Group Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

Investments:

 

 

 

 

Fixed maturities:

 

 

 

 

 

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

$

696,392

 

 

$

668,105

 

 

 

Available for sale, at fair value

 

500,896

 

 

 

532,629

 

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

46,776

 

 

 

63,420

 

 

Short-term investments, at cost

 

36,660

 

 

 

12,692

 

 

 

Total investments

 

1,280,724

 

 

 

1,276,846

 

Cash

 

 

26,661

 

 

 

57,709

 

Premiums receivable

 

181,745

 

 

 

168,863

 

Reinsurance receivable

 

451,847

 

 

 

455,411

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

74,384

 

 

 

68,028

 

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

 

165,713

 

 

 

176,936

 

Receivable from Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association

 

-

 

 

 

18,113

 

Other assets

 

55,778

 

 

 

33,269

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,236,852

 

 

$

2,255,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss expenses

$

1,108,126

 

 

$

1,077,620

 

 

Unearned premiums

 

595,353

 

 

 

572,958

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

4,311

 

 

 

4,029

 

 

Borrowings under lines of credit

 

35,000

 

 

 

35,000

 

 

Cash refunds due to Michigan policyholders

 

-

 

 

 

18,113

 

 

Other liabilities

 

12,859

 

 

 

16,419

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,755,649

 

 

 

1,724,139

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

298

 

 

 

288

 

 

Class B common stock

 

56

 

 

 

56

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

321,364

 

 

 

304,889

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(46,971

)

 

 

3,284

 

 

Retained earnings

 

247,682

 

 

 

263,745

 

 

Treasury stock

 

(41,226

)

 

 

(41,226

)

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

481,203

 

 

 

531,036

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,236,852

 

 

$

2,255,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Latest Stories

  • Ben Flanagan lowers Canadian half marathon record, beating Cam Levins in Valencia

    Ben Flanagan ran to his third Canadian road race record of the year on Sunday, completing the Valencia Half Marathon in 61 minutes for 18th place, a few strides ahead of Canada's fastest-ever marathon runner. Flanagan took 38 seconds off his previous best effort over 21.1 kilometres from Jan. 16 in Houston, where Rory Linkletter ran 1:01:08 in the same race to lower Jeff Schiebler's 23-year-old Canadian mark. Four months ago, Flanagan took down Paul McCloy's 1987 Canadian 10K record by six secon

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;