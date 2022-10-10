Donegal explosion: King Charles sends condolences to Irish president after deadly petrol station blast

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·1 min read
King Charles III (PA Wire)
The King has sent a message of condolence to the President of Ireland following the deaths of 10 people in an explosion at a petrol station in Co Donegal.

A five-year-old girl and her father, who were buying a birthday cake, were among those who died in the devastating explosion in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon.

In a message to the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, the King said his and the Queen Consort’s sympathies are with those who have lost loved ones.

“My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal,” wrote the monarch.

“We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there.

“However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland.”

The devastating explosion at the service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday afternoon took the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers and a girl of primary school age.

Ireland’s police force, An Garda Siochana, continues to investigate the cause of the blast, which is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

A gas leak is one theory, it is believed.

