‘You have done us proud’: Nation praises Lionesses after crushing World Cup defeat

The Lionesses were widely praised on Sunday after they tragically lost to Spain in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Spain secured a final 1-0 victory in Sydney, following Olga Carmona's first-half goal, however, Sarina Wiegman's side still achieved a best-ever second-place finish.

Consoling the team, prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “You left absolutely nothing out there Lionesses. It wasn’t to be, but you’ve already secured your legacy as game changers. We are all incredibly proud of you.”

Going further, Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer called for the Lionesses to be given honours after they came so close to World Cup glory.

Sir Keir said: “The Lionesses have galvanised the whole nation through their historic achievement in becoming the first England team to make the World Cup final.

“But they’ve also inspired a generation of women and girls to play football, take up sport, and to remove any doubt in their minds that they too can go all the way in their chosen field.

“There’s no doubt that they should be recognised by the honours system.”

Although unable to attend, King Charles and Prince William also passed on their comiserations to the Lionesses with the Prince of Wales writing: “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud.

“Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”

Former footballer turned pundit Chris Kamara tweeted: “England did us proud, great tournament and getting to the final was amazing.”

The 65-year-old added: “Got that horrible feeling in the pit of my stomach. But well done Spain worthy winners on the day.”

Similarly, former England footballer and Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, 62, tweeted: “Gutted for the lionesses who gave their all, but congratulations to Spain on winning the World Cup.

“They were the better team and thoroughly deserved their victory.”

The Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar tweeted: “Unlucky ladies you gave your all. You did so well to get to final of the world cup Lionesses.”

Meanwhile, former Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis, 76, said the Lionesses “played with guts and did us proud”.

The 63-year-old added: “Not their day in the final result but a great tournament for them regardless.”

TV presenter Rylan Clark, who found fame on The X Factor in 2012, tweeted: “The Lionesses keeping it going right to the last seconds. We're all proud of ya!”