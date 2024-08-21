Done Deal: Real Madrid talent Nico Paz ready for Como

Como have reportedly shaken hands with Real Madrid for Argentina starlet Nico Paz, leaving for €6m plus a 50 per cent cut of the sell-on fee.

According to transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, this is now a done deal and he will fly in for his medical over the next couple of days.

The cost of the operation will be circa €6m, but Real Madrid will be owed half of the future sale fee and they have crucially also retained a buy-back clause in case they want to return him to base.

Nico Paz given chance to flourish at Como

An attacking midfielder or right-sided winger, Paz turns 20 next month and has already been called up to the senior Argentina squad after four appearances for the Under-23 side and eight with the Under-20 team.

The son of former Argentina international defender Pablo Paz, he started out at the Tenerife youth team and moved to Real Madrid in 2016, working his way up the various youth ranks.

He made eight senior appearances for Real Madrid and scored one goal, in the 4-2 Champions League victory over Napoli in November 2023.

Como aren’t done yet and are still in talks for former Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto.