Donda Academy family members unsure what status of basketball team is after Ye's antisemitic comments

Josh Peter, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Kimberly Hicks, a probation officer in Miami, woke up Thursday with little choice but to monitor the controversy over antisemitic remarks made by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Her son, Justin Johnson, is a starting forward on the elite prep basketball team at Donda Academy, the private school in Simi Valley, California, started by Ye.

In the past two days, four major prep tournaments rescinded invitations to Donda Academy. This followed Adidas, which sponsors Donda Academy's basketball program,  which joined the likes of talent agency CAA and design house Balenciaga in severing ties with Ye – all of which took place after his recent antisemitic remarks Monday.

For Hicks, the tumult continued Thursday morning.

While many people were learning of reports that Donda Academy had been shut down for the rest of the school year, Hicks said, she learned from her son that Donda’s basketball team was headed to practice. TMZ since has reported the school has reopened.

“Imagine us as parents,’’ Hicks told USA TODAY Sports. “We just have to go on what our kids tell us.’’

Later in the morning, Hicks said, the team’s head coach, Dorell Wright, told her the basketball team is preparing for the season, which is scheduled to begin Nov. 3. At the same time, coaches from other schools were trying to recruit Donda’s top players, according to Hicks.

OPINION: Kanye West's story is about hate and how a Black man should know not to traffic in it, writes Mike Freeman

MORE:  Adidas drops Ye after his antisemitic comments

The team’s roster includes Robert Dillingham, a five-star point guard committed to Kentucky; Javonte “JJ” Taylor, a four-star forward; and Johnson, a three-star forward.

“Coaches trying to get my son to their school,’’ said Hicks, adding that she fielded several phone calls Thursday morning. “A lot of schools here in Florida and some prep schools in North Carolina. And (her son) says people have been hitting him up.

“They (the players) see people calling them and people sending them stuff. So they’re like all up in the air too as kids.

“But until we hear differently we’re going to stay.’’

She said she did not receive an email that the school was closing effective immediately, sent Wednesday to parents of Donda Academy students according to reports from TMZ, ESPN and other outlets.

Braeden Moore, a power forward who played for Donda Academy last season and is now at BYU, told USA TODAY via a Twitter message that no changes had been made to the Donda Academy basketball program.

“The basketball prep school is fine as of right now,’’ he said.

Players live in apartments off campus, practice at the Sports Academy – formerly Kobe Bryant's Mamba Academy – and take classes online.

Wright, Donda’s head coach who played in the NBA for 11 years, did not return a request for comment left on his phone. Shayla Scott, athletics director at Donda Academy, also did not return a request for comment left on her phone.

Chuck Bailey III, a three-star guard who was a reserve for Donda Academy last season, told USA TODAY Sports he left the school last week but declined to provide further comment.

His grandfather, Charles Sr., said Chuck Bailey left in part because of the controversy over Ye’s antisemitic comments and a lack of playing time.

“We tried to get him to stay to see what the outcome would be,’’ Charles Bailey said, “but he’s able to make his own decision.’’

Recording artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, attended Super Bowl LVI.
Recording artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, attended Super Bowl LVI.

Within the past two days, four major prep tournaments have rescinded invitations to Donda Academy. Those included the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, run by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The first tournament to boot them was Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics, with Donda Academy having been scheduled to play in Louisville.

The trend continued Thursday morning, when the City of Palms Classic removed Donda Academy from its field in Fort Myers, Florida, a day after the tournament said the team would be allowed to compete.

Donnie Wilkie, the tournament director, said he informed Donda Academy of the decision Thursday morning in a phone call with Scott, the school’s athletic director.

“In a situation like this, there is clearly some regrouping that has to be done, and I would much prefer that they would be left at arm’s length to do the work that they have to do at their end,’’ Wilkie said. “And I’m certain that at some point down the line that they will be much better situated to be shown off at an event like this.’’

The team is still scheduled to open the regular season Nov. 3 against Minnesota Prep Academy at the Minnesota Shorty Classic at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Grind Session, an elite winter prep basketball circuit, did not respond to requests for comment.

Lucas Olson-Patterson, the basketball coach at Minnesota Prep Academy, said he is waiting to hear from Donda Academy officials.

"Everything was a go two days ago,'' he said. "I'm just going to keep going as business as usual."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kanye West basketball team at his Donda Academy still practicing

Latest Stories

  • Big cat cubs rescued from Ukraine reach Poland

    STORY: These cubs from war-torn Ukraine have found safety in a Polish zooaccording to the International Fund for Animal WelfareThe four lion cubs and black leopard cub survived drone attacks and bombingsThey were moved to rescue groups in Kyiv and Odesa and then Poznan Zoo in Poland following a crackdown on the exotic pet trade in UkraineSanctuaries in the U.S. and Europe will eventually look after the cubsThey were bred in captivity and cannot be released into the wild

  • Paulina Porizkova opens up about hip arthritis in new post: 'Drawbacks to this aging biz'

    The model, 57, shared a candid video of herself during a physical therapy session for her hip arthritis.

  • Kim Kardashian poses with Hailey Bieber after Kanye West feuded with model on Instagram

    West previously called out Bieber on Instagram over ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.