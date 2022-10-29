Donda Academy out of basketball season opener in Minnesota as fifth tournament drops school

Josh Peter, USA TODAY
The elite prep basketball team from Donda Academy, the private school started by Kanye West, will not be playing it its scheduled opener Nov. 3 in the Minnesota Shorty Classic because of uncertainty over whether the team will compete this season, the school co-hosting the event has announced.

The development was the latest blow for Donda Academy's team, which was disinvited by four major tournaments earlier in the week during ongoing fallout from West’s recent antisemitic remarks.

“We do not believe in canceling anybody & wish nothing but the best to Donda Academy,’’ Minnesota Preparatory Academy, which was set to play Donda Academy at the Target Center in Minneapolis, said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. “With that being said, we are unsure if Donda will be having a season...and have decided that we will be replacing them for the event.’’

But if the basketball team moves forward, it will be without one of its best players. Javonte "JJ" Taylor, a four-star small forward, has transferred to San Ysidro (California) High School, according to the Twitter account of San Ysidro head coach Terry Tucker.

Chuck Bailey III, who was a reserve guard at Donda Academy, left the school last week.

Kimberly Hicks, mother of Donda Academy starting forward Justin Johnson said the team has continued to practice and intends to play this season despite published reports from TMZ and other news outlets that the school on Thursday closed for the rest of the school year.

TMZ reported later Thursday that the school had reopened.

Dorell Wright, head basketball coach of Donda Academy, has not responded to requests for comment from USA TODAY Sports.

Donda Academy now is scheduled to open the season Nov. 6 against The Skill Factory in Atlanta.

Minnesota Preparatory Academy coach Lucas Olson-Patterson said based on his recent talks with Donda Academy he thinks the team will play this season.

“From what I’m gathering, they’re going to piece it together and get a session together and do what they got to do,’’ Olson-Patterson said, while of the decision to replace them in the Shorty Classic he added, “It just got to crunch time and they couldn’t fulfill a couple of obligations. We just had to move on.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donda Academy won't play in season opener as Ye fallout continues

