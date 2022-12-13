Doncic scores 38, Dinwiddie 20 as Mavs beat Thunder 121-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 on Monday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 for the Mavericks, who ended a two-game skid.

The Thunder cut a 15-point second-half deficit to 119-114 with 28 seconds to play. Dallas’ Reggie Bullock hit two free throws with 15.8 seconds left, and Maxi Kleber made a steal on Oklahoma City’s subsequent possession.

Doncic sat out a 29-point loss at Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. The Mavericks were completing a back-to-back, having played at home Friday in a 9 p.m. start.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his season high with 42 points for the Thunder, who lost their third straight in the finale of a five-game road trip.

Doncic was 13 for 27 from the floor and 9 of 10 at the free throw line. In his previous game, he hit only four of 10 free throws as the Mavericks shot a season-worst 41.7% from the line (10 of 24) in a 106-105 home loss to Milwaukee.

The Mavericks hit 22 of 54 3-pointers, while the Thunder were 10 of 31.

Dallas raced to a 12-0 lead 3 1/2 minutes in, helped by Oklahoma City missing its first five shots and committing two turnovers. The Thunder answered with a 26-7 run to build a seven-point lead and led 28-23 after the first quarter.

The Mavericks outscored the Thunder 43-24 in the second to lead 66-52 at halftime. Dallas made 10 of 16 3-pointers in the period, paced by Hardaway going 4 for 5 and Bullock 3 for 3 behind the line.

HE’S A 20-SOMETHING

Doncic has scored at least 20 points in 34 consecutive games dating to March 25 last season. That ties the franchise record set by Mark Aguirre during the 1983-84 season.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points in the third period. … Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was taken to the locker room early in the fourth.

Mavericks: Entered averaging an NBA-low 38.4 rebounds per game but outrebounded the Thunder 50-42, leading to a 24-13 advantage in second-chance points. … Doncic was assessed his sixth technical foul this season.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Open a seven-game homestand, their longest of the season, Wednesday vs. the Miami Heat.

Mavericks: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

