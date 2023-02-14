Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup against the Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks (31-28, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (40-18, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Denver Nuggets. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game.

The Nuggets are 28-11 in conference matchups. Denver is second in the Western Conference with 16.7 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.2.

The Mavericks have gone 23-15 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference giving up just 112.4 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 116-115 on Dec. 7. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 29 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Doncic is averaging 33.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Hardaway is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (rib), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (shoulder), Jamal Murray: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Davis Bertans: day to day (calf), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press