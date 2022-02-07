Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Detroit

Detroit Pistons (12-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (31-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Detroit. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 18-10 in home games. Dallas has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons have gone 4-23 away from home. Detroit allows 111.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 26 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Trey Lyles is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 108.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Maxi Kleber: out (knee), Sterling Brown: out (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Pistons: Josh Jackson: day to day (spine), Cade Cunningham: day to day (hip), Jamorko Pickett: day to day (toe), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press