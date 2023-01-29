Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Detroit

Detroit Pistons (13-38, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Detroit. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.0 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 17-9 in home games. Dallas has an 8-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pistons are 7-19 on the road. Detroit averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 8-12 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 131-125 in overtime on Dec. 2, with Bojan Bogdanovic scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Killian Hayes is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 assists for the Pistons. Bogdanovic is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 116.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Luka Doncic: out (left ankle), Christian Wood: out (thumb).

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Cory Joseph: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

