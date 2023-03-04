Doncic leads Dallas against Phoenix after 42-point outing

Phoenix Suns (35-29, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (33-31, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 133-126 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Mavericks are 24-17 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 112.9 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Suns are 22-15 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.8% as a team from deep this season. Damion Lee leads them shooting 43.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 99-95 in the last matchup on Jan. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Josh Green is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Deandre Ayton is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 12.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 121.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Davis Bertans: out (calf).

Suns: Terrence Ross: out (toe), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press